Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

Turns out, it wasn’t all about sex.

For millions of Americans, the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday might have looked like just another throbbing mélange of shapely, half-naked women writhing sensually to pounding, relentless music, their faces flushed with passion as erotic imagery engulfed the senses.

Quite the show all around, really.

But one aspect of the soft-core porn that lit up America’s most-watched television event of the year was political, too.

TRENDING: When NBC Reporter Refuses To Be Quiet, GOP Impeachment Hero Elise Stefanik Steps In & Crushes Her

And, naturally, it was a shot at President Donald Trump.

As many liberals noticed, the halftime show included more than Jennifer Lopez and Shakira putting on a sex-suffused performance that might have been illegal in public a couple of generations ago.

It also included a nod to the illegal immigration crisis liberals have forced on the country, with a scene that many interpreted as a protest against detainment facilities for those crossing the border without the benefit of papers.

Children — including Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, according to Billboard — emerged from symbolic “cages” to sing the Lopez hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Libs lapped it up.

“How is no one talking about this powerful yet subtle statement?” one user asked.

HOW IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS POWERFUL YET SUBTLE STATEMENT #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/NJiD2lxmXn — lyam (@luthorswift) February 3, 2020

Oh, maybe because it was so subtle it was easy to miss among all the jiggling flesh that would have been called “exploitation of women” if anyone remotely conservative had been behind it.

RELATED: Dem Rep 'Disturbed' by Arrest of Criminal Alien Who Was Ordered To Be Deported 15 Years Ago

Do you think most people noticed this part of the halftime show? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 15% (586 Votes) 85% (3282 Votes)

Or maybe because it was a retread of the liberal lie that separating families who cross the border illegally was somehow an innovation of the Trump administration.

This is a theme that’s come up over and over again, but it bears repeating: The policy that liberals call “kids in cages” was a product of President Barack Obama’s time in office.

Telling liberals Obama had kids in cages is like beating your head against a brick wall and when we show them proof they come up with all types of excuses. https://t.co/L6FmDrbXRY — Melanie Deal (@MelanieLDeal76) July 6, 2019

But it’s like many of the lies circulated about the Trump White House by liberals still unable to accept the results of the 2016 election. Whether it’s spouting about “Russia collusion,” or esoteric alleged violations of the emoluments clause, or a sham impeachment for “obstruction of Congress,” the #Resistance has never shown a high regard for truth in its attacks on the man duly elected to be president of the United States.

Fortunately, many on social media were aware enough to scorn the half-baked halftime show.

First, there was the political argument:

President Obama put kids in cages and said on national tv, “do not send your kids here they will be sent back” #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/BpJPLyaCwy — ✌🏻🇺🇸Conservative Stoner 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MAGASTONER420) February 3, 2020

WATCH: J-Lo and Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Kids in Cages Are those the cages OBAMA had built to CAGE KIDS? yeah, Yeah they ARE. Odd they didn’t mention that part,,,huh — Herman Vogel (@Nitamylove) February 3, 2020

Hey @BarackObama did you see they had the cages you built on the halftime super bowl show? That’s crazy. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5rJZwViRl0 — Doug DeRose (@DougDeRose) February 3, 2020

#HalftimeShow – kids in ‘cages’ as ‘Born In The USA’ played…dressed in white immig protest colors, lights made a “fence” bkground, blah blah. The suddenly “woke” over-the-hill pole stripper seems to have forgotten those were Obama cages. JLo Hypocrisy https://t.co/QFfQmKL0oe — Myrna 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 (@inthecopa) February 3, 2020

And then there was the presentation part. If a Super Bowl halftime show isn’t the place for politics, maybe its sizeable audience of children and minors should put it out of consideration as a spot for a national strip show.

So woke. If JLO writhing on a stripper pole wasn’t bad enough, let’s ad political points. Thanks @BarackObama. WATCH: NFL Put Hispanic Kids in Cages During “Born in USA” Halftime Show https://t.co/IxtE8BevS4 via @toddstarnes — Emily (@HoosierEm) February 3, 2020

Wow, perceptive. I thought it was “mom’s should entertain the neighborhood by stripper dancing”. — 🇺🇸Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious🇺🇸 (@heyjustmaga) February 3, 2020

The DemoKKKRats #1 RULE: DO AS WE SAY “NOT” AS WE DO. Maybe you did not notice the TOP 1% not Standing up to the national anthem? Or the kids singing in cages?

Not a fan of Halftime Shows, but this was by far the worst one of all. Unless you like strip shows, then it was Good — Andre (@andre05_02) February 3, 2020

Seriously. Mixing politics with sports has been a bad recipe for the NFL since the ludicrous anthem-kneeling controversies kicked off with quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 (it was Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers who ended up losing Sunday night, more’s the pity).

Mixing politics with the Super Bowl show’s orgiastic exploitation of female sexuality was not a whole lot better.

Mixing the politics in deceptively, blaming the Trump administration for a policy that started under his predecessor — and that was taken in response to an illegal immigration crisis Democrats themselves precipitated and are continuing to encourage — is even worse.

They should have stuck with the sex. At least that was almost honest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.