The Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Exactly What the Left Wants America to Look Like

The NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night was a statement more than it was an attempt at entertainment.

I will admit, I did not watch the halftime show. I skipped the game entirely.

But the clips circulating on X Monday morning were more than enough for me to understand the message that was being sent.

A flamboyant Puerto Rican performer pranced around the stage intensely and exclusively speaking Spanish. The flags of other nations waved freely. The spectacle was presented as is and with zero explanation as to who it was intended for.

ALL THE LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES BEING MENTIONED BY BAD BUNNY IN THE HALFTIME SHOW. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sYySsOmTE8 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

Was Bad Bunny trying to insult me? I genuinely do not know, because I made a willful decision not to learn Spanish fluently. I don’t want to, and I shouldn’t have to.

The NFL handed the most prominent cultural platform in the country to a performer who made no effort to speak to Americans in their own language.

Watching the clips, the feeling is familiar to me. It is like being in a Vietnamese nail salon, where you are sitting in the waiting area after paying for a service for your lady.

You’re aware that you are not part of the conversation the staff is having, but that you or she might be the subject of it.

I’ve experienced that dynamic before. As a teenager, I spent the summer after ninth grade working concrete jobs with a crew of Mexican laborers. I was the only one who spoke no Spanish.

There was laughter throughout some days. There were moments when it was obvious the jokes were at my expense. There were also tamales and beer offered to me sometimes at lunch.

It wasn’t all bad, and it toughened me up. It was life. I don’t resent those guys, and if I could go back, I might laugh at my younger self, too.

But that was a summer job, and I was a kid.

I am a man who pays taxes, and this is my country. I send my children to the government’s schools each morning with instructions to be skeptical of the curriculum. I do not want to feel like a foreigner in the nation my ancestors helped build, and I do not want to require a translator to function in public life.

The Democratic Party wants that future anyway. They want every public gathering to resemble Sunday night’s spectacle. They want Americans slowly conditioned to feel disoriented, outnumbered, and out of place.

Puerto Rico is American soil, and Bad Bunny is legally as American as I am. That fact does not change the reality that the halftime show itself was not American in any cultural or historical sense.

The left can’t get enough of stuff like that.

They want Main Street stripped of its European roots. They want family businesses founded by people who lived like Audie Murphy to be replaced.

They want community buildings named after people like Cesar Chavez — and eventually, if we’re being honest — Hugo Chavez.

They want towns and cities filled with people who share no common language, no common values, and no shared understanding of what it means to be American.

That does not mean I avoid immigrant-owned businesses, by the way. I eat lunch regularly at a Mexican grocery store. I can’t get enough of the hole-in-the-wall food. I’ll be back this week and next week without hesitation with my barely passable Spanish

I might just go there today.

But do I want every grocery store to feel like that? No. Do I want every community to lose a shared culture and language?

Absolutely not.

The left wants that for me. They want to replace my neighbors with as many foreign nationals as possible, to label it as “diversity,” and to pretend it is a strength. It is chaos that the party’s voters and elites want more of.

The Super Bowl halftime show was just a small window into the country that Democrats are actively seeking to build. It is one you don’t belong in if you’ve ever been friends with a guy named Mike.

If you want to know where the party’s policies will lead, you don’t need to read their bills or listen to their speeches.

Just open YouTube and type in “Bad Bunny Super Bowl.”

That is the future they want for you and your family.

Remember that the next time you think about skipping a local, state, or national election. I refuse to believe it is too late to vote ourselves out of this mess.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.