Super Bowl Parade Shooting Sparked by a 'Dispute,' Two Juveniles Among Those in Custody: Police Chief

While no one has been charged in the shooting that erupted during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, three people have been arrested, and authorities have determined it likely was the result of a “dispute” rather than a planned mass shooting.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a news conference Thursday that two of the three suspects are juveniles.

The shooting, in which 22 people were injured and one killed, doesn’t appear to be an act of terrorism, the chief said.

“First and foremost, I want to stress that preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism,” Graves said. “This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

She said “the relationship between the subjects involved” was “still under investigation” and explained why the suspects haven’t been charged.

“We have not charged them yet,” Graves said. “This is still under investigation. We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them.

“And again, we are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor’s office to present the most successful case for prosecution.”







The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday around the city’s Union Station during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Video captured the moment one Chiefs fan leaped into action to tackle a suspect who was running from the scene. The fan helped to hold the man until the police arrived.

The tackler, identified as Trey Filter of Wichita, Kansas, told the media that as soon as the gunfire went off, he heard people yelling “get him” and he acted.

“My brain tells me, ‘That must be him,'” Filter told the New York Post.

“I literally remember when I was tackling him, ‘I sure hope this is who they were yelling at me to get.’ Because I just went, ‘Boom!’ … I really don’t recall seeing him coming,” he said.

The woman killed in the shooting was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, according to the Kansas City Star. The 44-year-old co-hosted a Hispanic music program, “Taste of Tejano,” on the city’s KKFI-FM.

Police said the 22 people who were injured ranged in age from 8 to 47, The Associated Press reported.

