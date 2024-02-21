Share
Super Bowl Parade Suspect Gave Infuriating Explanation to Police: Court Docs

 By Johnathan Jones  February 21, 2024 at 10:22am
One of two adult men who have been charged with murder and other crimes for opening fire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week told police his actions were “stupid,” according to a charging document.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were both charged this week with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, KSHB-TV reported Tuesday afternoon.

Their identities had been withheld, and both men were shot when a shootout occurred on Feb. 14 in Kansas City as many in the city celebrated winning a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The document, filed by Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, laid out in great detail what investigators say led up to the shooting.

It also included statements from Mays about what happened and why.

Police visited him in a hospital on Feb. 16. According to investigators, a shootout occurred when Mays — who was accompanied by a woman — got into a verbal altercation with a group of poeple..

Per the document, Mays was caught on surveillance video arguing with individuals in the group, who are presumably the two minors who have been charged but whose identities have not been released.

The document claimed Mays argued with and pointed his gun at the group because he feared for his life and the life of the woman he was with after one of the men said, “I’m going to get you.”

Mays, per his police statement, admitted he fired his gun indiscriminately, knowing there were children and other innocent people all around and within his line of fire. He allegedly made the admission after being shown the evidence against him.

The document, which was obtained by The New York Times, said: “When asked why Lyndell Mays advanced on [the individuals] to begin with, he replied, ‘Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.’

“When reminded that the person Lyndell Mays was shooting at was running away from him, Lyndell Mays replied, ‘I know.’”

The document also stated that Mays admitted that while arguing he was the first to draw a weapon and open fire.

“Lyndell Mays confirmed he shot first and shot two times. Lyndell Mays acknowledged he shouldn’t have pulled a gun out.”

Mays was among nearly two dozen people, including children, who were wounded at the parade.

He was released from a hospital Tuesday evening and taken into police custody, reporter Matt Evans with KMBC-TV reported.

Mays is charged in the death of radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in the crossfire.

According to a GoFundMe campaign for Lopez-Galvan, she was a wife, a mother to two children and a passionate Chiefs fan.

