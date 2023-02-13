The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions.

You’ve likely heard that by now, but what you may not know is just how dearly Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who scored a field goal with less than 10 seconds in the game left to lift the Chiefs to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, is a man of faith.

Father Vierling, and self-reported Catholic priest, pointed out that Butker was wearing what he believes to be a symbol of faith during his big game — a scapular.

“In contemporary usage, a scapular (from the Latin for ‘shoulder blade’) refers to a sacramental object made of two small panels of woven wool (the required material), each roughly two inches by three inches, and connected by a loop of string,” Catholic Digest explained.

“The scapular is worn with one panel resting over the breast and the other in approximately the same position on the back.”

A scapular is more tied to the Catholic faith than the protestant, but it’s still a powerful outward sign of an inward transformation.

Chief’s Kicker Harrison Butker (and TLM altar server) wearing a scapular. pic.twitter.com/GgAFn6aUII — Father V (@father_rmv) February 13, 2023

“Chief’s Kicker Harrison Butker (and TLM altar server) wearing a scapular,” Vierson said in his tweet.

Should Christian players glorify their faith on the field? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (264 Votes) No: 3% (9 Votes)

He also shared another photo of what he claimed is Harrison Butker serving mass.

Harrison Butker serving Mass. pic.twitter.com/mEz3i2uxm9 — Father V (@father_rmv) February 13, 2023

“Harrison Butker serving Mass,” he said in a tweet.

The object in the photo does appear to be consistent with the description of a scapular, but it’s worth noting that we don’t have formal acknowledgement that this is what that item is at this time.

What we do know, however, is that when the chips were down, and it’d be incredibly easy to credit oneself for winning the game, Butker deflected credit from himself and turned it toward God.

“The offensive line did a great job blocking. Great snap, great hold — and thankfully, that ball went through,” Butker said according to Arrowhead Pride.

“All glory to God.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.