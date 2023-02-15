Parler Share
Commentary

Super Bowl Viewers Convinced Rihanna Flashed Illuminati Symbol During Performance

 By Peter Partoll  February 15, 2023 at 2:33pm
Parler Share

A strange gesture made by singer Rihanna during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night has many on social media claiming that she was signaling support for the Illuminati.

At one point during the performance, Rihanna held up her hands and made a triangular symbol with them, which has led people on TikTok and Twitter to speculate that she was making the Illuminati symbol.

One user on TikTok posted a video with the caption, “Why is no one talking about this. The sign that she’s doing and the shape of her stage.”

@nikolapergamov Rihanna Super-Bowl #iluminatti #rihanna #superbowl #illuminaticonfirmed #nikolapergamov #jefreestar #sellsoul #fyp #stich #aliens #omg #rihannavideo ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Trending:
FEMA Takes Action Hours After News Breaks of Trump's Planned Visit to Ohio Disaster Site

One Twitter user also pointed it out, saying that the TV stations “censored” it during the performance.

Now it seems very unlikely that Rihanna was actually making the gesture out of support for the Illuminati, and other people have since come forward with alternative theories that make much more sense.

Was Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show the worst in modern history?

One theory was that because she was singing the song “Diamonds” when she made the gesture, she was merely trying to signify a diamond as a visual for the audience.

Others suggested that it was the symbol for Roc-A-Fella Records, coined by Jay-Z, which Rihanna is signed to on a record deal.

Related:
WWE Legend Doesn't Hold Back on Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'I Was Disgusted by It'

Now while the gesture was probably one of these two alternative theories, it is hardly surprising that the American public should see this gesture and automatically assume the worst.

The Hollywood elites are known for their leftist politics and their sinful lifestyle choices. Many have seemingly sold themselves out to the devil in order to advance their careers, as was demonstrated by Sam Smith’s recent Grammy performance.

We saw an explicit example of this during the Super Bowl, with an Avocados from Mexico advertisement that denigrated the fall of man and mocked God.

So, no, Rihanna was almost certainly not making the Illuminati symbol during her performance, but the character of the Hollywood elites is such, that Americans can be forgiven for assuming it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
Pete Buttigieg Gets Bad News from Congressman Regarding His Handling of Ohio Crisis
Biden Judicial Nominee's Sick Request in Child Rape Case Exposed After Ted Cruz Reads Judge's Own Words
Biden Tries to Slam DeSantis, Instead Accidentally Tweets Out Argument for School Choice
Teacher Who Took Black History Month Way Too Far Gets Bad News from School Board
See more...

Conversation