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Democrats and media figures posed as morally superior figures after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Democrats and media figures posed as morally superior figures after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. (tomazl / Getty Images)

Supercut: Media Finds Villain After Trump Assassination Attempt – It's 'Gun Violence,' Not the Democrat Shooter

 By Michael Schwarz  April 28, 2026 at 2:58pm
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Imagine fomenting a problem and then moralizing about it while pointing to some other alleged culprit. Talk about an abundance of self-righteous audacity.

Enter the Democratic Party and its allies in the establishment media.

In a supercut of clips posted to the social media platform X, a slew of leftist nitwits blamed “gun violence” for Saturday’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, despite the fact that the deranged Democrat who allegedly carried out the attack cited motives that parroted those same leftists’ anti-Trump hyperbole.

The list of gun-grabbing Democrat tyrants and media nincompoops featured in the supercut included Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of New York, CNN’s Brian Stelter, and Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View,” to name only a few.

The supercut should remind us of three serious and interrelated problems.

First, the establishment media does the bidding of the Democrats. Indeed, as some X users noted, the media’s coverage changes to suit left-wing narratives.

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Second, and more ominously, Democrats harp on gun violence because the most doctrinaire ideologues among them want Americans disarmed. All Marxists want that.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, for instance, once spoke glowingly of Australian gun confiscation.

Finally, and most ominously of all, Democrats and their media minions have spent years lying about Trump. They have slandered him and other Republicans as Nazis, fascists, racists, etc.

Now, those same leftists tried to blame the third Trump assassination attempt on “gun violence,” when in fact we have mountains of evidence proving that their own rhetoric has radicalized rank-and-file leftists to the point where they openly approve of lethal action against those with whom they disagree.

Moreover, Democrat lawmakers know it. They simply will not take responsibility for it.

Thus, in a party whose voters disproportionately suffer from mental illness, we find thousands willing to tolerate and even celebrate political violence.

We saw this most clearly in the demonic glee leftists exhibited following the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, elected Democrats slandered Kirk posthumously. In so doing, they gave their voters license to believe that Kirk, if nothing else, contributed to his own demise.

In short, Democrats spent years lying about Trump and conservatives. Those lies helped convince many Democratic voters that conservatives deserve to die. A few of those voters even showed a willingness to commit murder themselves.

Rather than assume responsibility for their reckless rhetoric, however, Democrats and their media allies harped on “gun violence.”

It is bad enough, of course, that Democrats and media figures fomented the problem of unhinged lunatics willing to kill for their ideology, but to watch and hear those same Democrats and media figures posing as morally superior really is too much to endure.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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