Superintendent Arrested After Crowd-Surfing at Football Game When Cops Realized Something Wasn't Right

 By Bronson Winslow and    October 11, 2022 at 8:32am
A New York school district placed its superintendent on administrative leave after students reported that while he was crowd-surfing on them during a homecoming game Friday, they smelled alcohol on him.

Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested on Friday after students tipped off the school resource officer that he “smelled of alcohol,” according to a Baldwinsville Police Department press conference. Thompson, hired in 2021, was arrested on his way home after he failed a field sobriety test and breathalyzer.

“The superintendent was crowd-surfing amongst students in the student section of the bleachers. Several students came forward to school officials and reported that the superintendent smelled of alcohol,” Baldwinsville Police Department Chief Michael W. Lefancheck said during the conference.

When Thomson was pulled over he told officers that he “only had one beer,” according to the conference. At the time of his arrest, Thomson’s blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers.

“We share with the community’s concern over the decisions made by Superintendent of Schools Jason Thomson on Friday evening. His actions placed the student body and community at risk. The district continues to work with the Baldwinsville Police Department and is also investigating the events of the evening. While the investigations are ongoing, no further comments by the school district will be made,” the announcement said.

Assistant Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri will “immediately” serve as acting superintendent of schools. “The board supports Mr. DeBarbieri as he works with students, staff and the community through this challenging time,” the board said.

The Baldwinsville Central School District referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a board of education release.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation