Parler Share
News

Superintendent Arrested After Crowd-Surfing at Football Game When Cops Realized Something Wasn't Right

 By Bronson Winslow and    October 11, 2022 at 8:32am
Parler Share

A New York school district placed its superintendent on administrative leave after students reported that while he was crowd-surfing on them during a homecoming game Friday, they smelled alcohol on him.

Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested on Friday after students tipped off the school resource officer that he “smelled of alcohol,” according to a Baldwinsville Police Department press conference. Thompson, hired in 2021, was arrested on his way home after he failed a field sobriety test and breathalyzer.

“The superintendent was crowd-surfing amongst students in the student section of the bleachers. Several students came forward to school officials and reported that the superintendent smelled of alcohol,” Baldwinsville Police Department Chief Michael W. Lefancheck said during the conference.

When Thomson was pulled over he told officers that he “only had one beer,” according to the conference. At the time of his arrest, Thomson’s blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers.

Trending:
Dems Scared to Bring Attention to 'Sensitive Topic' 12 Days After Election: 'The Plan Is ... to Downplay'

“We share with the community’s concern over the decisions made by Superintendent of Schools Jason Thomson on Friday evening. His actions placed the student body and community at risk. The district continues to work with the Baldwinsville Police Department and is also investigating the events of the evening. While the investigations are ongoing, no further comments by the school district will be made,” the announcement said.

Assistant Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri will “immediately” serve as acting superintendent of schools. “The board supports Mr. DeBarbieri as he works with students, staff and the community through this challenging time,” the board said.

The Baldwinsville Central School District referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a board of education release.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bronson Winslow
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




CNN Forced to Bring In Doctor to Defend Fetterman's Stumbling Speech, But It Doesn't Provide Much Hope
Revealed: Emails Expose Truth Behind Border Patrol 'Whipping' Story - And Biden's DHS Knew All Along
FBI Now Targeting HS Bullies? Investigating 'Hate Speech' Attack at Gender-Bending School
Dem Ex-Mayor Defends Pleading Guilty to Child Porn Charge by Saying - 'You Know, We Make Mistakes'
'Extensive Closures' of Abortion Clinics Undermine 1 of Planned Parenthood's Favorite Talking Points
See more...
Bronson Winslow




Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces His 2024 Election Plans
Democrat Panic Setting in? House Majority PAC Cuts Funding in Key House Races
Dem Makes Nasty Move, Doctors Photo of GOP Mayra Flores for Smear Campaign Ad
Sean Hannity Lands #1 in Ratings, CNN's Tapper Takes Distant 3rd with Biden and 'The Rock' Interviews
'Reduced The Repertoire of Language': Babies Born During COVID Faced Detrimental Development Issues
See more...

Conversation