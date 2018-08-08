SECTIONS
Entertainment
Print

‘Superman’ Actress Death Is Ruled Suicide, Coroner Confirms

AP/FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

By The Western Journal
at 3:19pm
Print

“Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said Wednesday it’s a relief to finally have the truth out.

Kidder, who played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in her most famous role, was found by a friend, dead in her Montana home, on May 13.

At the time, Kidder’s manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said Kidder died peacefully in her sleep.

A statement released Wednesday by Park County coroner Richard Wood said the 69-year-old Kidder “died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose” and that no further details would be released.

Maggie McGuane, Kidder’s daughter by her ex-husband Thomas McGuane, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that she knew her mother died by suicide the moment authorities took her to Kidder’s home in Livingston, a small town near Yellowstone National Park.

TRENDING: 11 Children Rescued from New Mexican Compound Run by Armed Muslim Extremists

“It’s a big relief that the truth is out there,” she said. “It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.”

Kidder’s death is one of several high-profile suicides this year that include celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

McGuane noted that Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and she urged people with mental illness to seek help.

“It’s a very unique sort of grief and pain,” McGuane said. “Knowing how many families in this state go through this, I wish that I could reach out to each one of them.”

Do you think fame makes celebrities a higher risk of suicide?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Kidder struggled with mental illness much of her life, and it was made worse by a 1990 car accident that left her in debt and led to her using a wheelchair for almost two years.

Kidder and Reeve starred in four “Superman” movies between 1978 and 1987. She also appeared in “The Great Waldo Pepper” with Robert Redford in 1975, Brian De Palma’s “Sisters” in 1973 and “The Amityville Horror” in 1979.

She later appeared in small films and television shows until 2017, including “R.L. Stine’s the Haunting Hour.” She received a Daytime Emmy Award as outstanding performer in a kids’ series in 2015 for that role.

Kidder, a native of Yellowknife, Canada, was also a political activist who was arrested in 2011 in a Washington, D.C., protest over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada’s oil sands.

Her final years were troubled by conflicts with some she took into her home because they were in need. Between August 2016 and her death in May, authorities were called to her house 40 times on reports of trespassing, theft and other disturbances, according to police logs released to the AP under a public-records request.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Complains That Jolie Pitt Has Taken Millions from Him Since Split

The calls include responses by ambulances five times in seven months, including at the time of her death.

Joan Kesich, the longtime friend who found Kidder’s body, said Kidder was fearless and always spoke the truth, regardless of the consequences.

“In her last months, she was herself — same kind of love, same kind of energy,” Kesich said. “The challenges that she had were very public. I want what I know about her to be out there because it was glorious. She was really a blazing energy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Sebastian GorkaAlex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

Chuck Ross

Christopher SteeleThe Washington Times/Twitter

Text Messages Reveal Christopher Steele’s Concern over Senate’s Inquiry into Trump Dossier

The Western Journal

‘Superman’ Actress Death Is Ruled Suicide, Coroner Confirms

Hanna Bogorowski

U.S. President Donald Trump, left; Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rightOliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images; Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Turkey’s Currency Plummets After Trump Sanctions Hit for Jailing American Pastor

Jack Davis

Candidate fist bumps with supportersJustin Merriman/Getty Images

Republican Legislator Appears To Win Dramatic Comeback Victory After Trump Endorsement

Will Racke

John Chapman Medal of HonorStars and Stripes/YouTube

Watch: Air Force Releases Video Showing Medal of Honor Winner’s Heroic Last Stand in Afghanistan

Chris Agee

Archaeology Magazine/Twitter

1,500-Year-Old Skeleton with Weaponized Prosthetic Discovered in Italy

Steven Beyer

Nancy Pelosi seated on stage.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrat Star Who’s Headed to Congress Throws Nancy Pelosi Under the Bus

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.