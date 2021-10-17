So long to “truth, justice and the American way.”

Instead, Superman will now be seeking “a better tomorrow” as “America” is wiped away by DC Comics, which announced the change in a statement on Saturday.

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee.

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “American Way” phrase began in 1940, debuting on a radio series called “The Adventures of Superman.”

The motto continued in the TV version of Superman that was crafted in the 1950s, but it was not universally used in the various versions of the superhero that came in the 1960s, according to Yahoo.

When Superman hit the big screen in a 1978 movie starring Christopher Reeve, the motto returned.

Many objected to the change.

DC Comics decide it’s time for Superman’s motto to “evolve”, so they ditch “American” from it. His motto changes from “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” to “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow”. And just like that, we lose a little bit more of our childhood. pic.twitter.com/yEfA9xr0y3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 17, 2021

This is how you say you hate America without saying you hate America. https://t.co/0AFawMhsiF — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 17, 2021

DC Comics removing ‘the American way’ from Superman slogan: report,

American Way is being canceled right before our eyes https://t.co/aZpaOJBVpQ — Patriots United!!!🇺🇸🙏🏻🇨🇱!!! (@MichaelDilmore) October 17, 2021

First a token bi Superman and now DC completely abandons the ‘American Way’ for Superman’s motto. Though lets be honest, modern woke comics stopped caring about ‘Truth and Justice’ a long time ago as well.

They rather endorse riots and division instead. https://t.co/ADT8xr6P3A — Spooky Juno Maxwell 🎃 (@Goddess_Maxwell) October 16, 2021

LOL. No. No matter the amount of anti-American ideology that plagues @DCComics and @warnerbros, Superman will ALWAYS represent Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Shame on you @JimLee https://t.co/joqdA2OBR3 — André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) October 16, 2021

Are you tired of 'woke' changes that ruin everything? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (266 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

D.C. Comics jolted Superman fandom earlier this month when it announced that Jon Kent, the son of Superman, would be portrayed as bisexual in a separate story line, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Taylor, who wrote the tale of the bisexual superhero, said the time was right for the character, according to Variety.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Taylor said.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.