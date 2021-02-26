Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

Superstar Athlete Tells LeBron James to Stop Getting Political: 'Do What You're Good At'

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 26, 2021 at 12:43pm
Mewe Share P Share

Instead of playing at politics, NBA star LeBron James should do what he is good at, according to one of the world’s biggest soccer stars.

Swedish soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who spent two years with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS and has since moved on to AC Milan, was asked about James during an interview with Discovery Plus in Sweden.

Ibrahimovic praised the Los Angeles Laker’s performance on the court but said he wasn’t so impressed with James’ political activism.

“I like a lot. He is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people, when they have some kind of status, and they go and they do politics at the same time what they’re doing,” he said in a clip posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“I mean, do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best in playing football. I don’t do politics. If I would be a political, politician, I would do politics,” Ibrahimovic said.

TRENDING: Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind

He said too many people decide once they become famous that their opinions ought to matter more than other people’s.

Do you agree with Ibrahimovic?

“That is the big first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status,” said Ibrahimovic, who has won 31 trophies in his career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

“Stay out of it. Just do what you’re best at, because it doesn’t look good.”

The comments made waves on Twitter.

RELATED: LeBron James Just Signed a Deal To Team Up with CNN

James was a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, calling him a “bum” in 2017.

Last year, he declared in a tweet that black people are “literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes,” and he used the power of his celebrity to sponsor voter registration efforts leading up to the 2020 election.

In an October interview with The New York Times, James said seeing the world through a racial lens is “authentic to who I am.”

“I come from the black community. I understand my black people and what we go through on a day-to-day basis. I understand that we’ve not been given a lot of information along the course of time, and I understand how important our vote is,” he said.

The Lakers star said his political voice developed over time.

“We all have moments in our lives where we know who we are and we know what we’re about. And it’s about growth. I’ve grown over the course of my career. I’ve grown over the course of being an 18-year-old kid that came into the league in 2003, to a 35-year-old man that’s a husband and a father of three kids,” James said.

“I’ve grown to know who I am and what I stand for. And it’s not just about me, it’s about my people. That’s why I’m leading the charge,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Golden Globes Host Confirms No Politics Talk This Year: 'Doesn't Seem Like a Venue for Political Jokes'
Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind
US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation
DOJ Wants to Use Capitol Incursion to Declare Americans Domestic Terrorists, Impose Nationwide Search Warrants
NASA Rover Sends Back First Ever HD Panorama of Mars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×