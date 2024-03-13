Superstar Couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Ditch Hollywood for the Good of Their Children: Report

Hollywood power couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes moved their two daughters away from Los Angeles to give them a normal life and do not want them raised around the children of other stars, a source close to the A-listers claims.

In a new interview with People magazine, a person who told the outlet they know the two performers well explained that Gosling and Mendes are dedicated parents who left Hollywood behind for somewhere more normal.

Where normal is was not disclosed, but the person hinted it was close enough to Los Angeles for the couple to continue working but to also give their children a place to breathe.

Gosling, 43, and Mendes, 50, met on the set of the 2012 crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines” from director Derek Cianfrance in which the former played the role of a bank robber who committed his crimes to provide for a son he shared with Mendes’ character.

The actress shared some shots of the film’s production on social media recently:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

In real life, Gosling appears to be following all the rules to keep him getting big film roles while Mendes has taken a step back to put her efforts into being a mother.

“For them, the most important job is their girls,” the source said of the couple’s 7- and 9-year-old daughters. “Everything else comes second.”

According to the outlet’s source, keeping the children away from show business has been good for them.

“And their girls are thriving,” the person said. “They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn’t want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids.”

“Eva and Ryan love their life,” the source concluded. “It’s admirable how they’ve been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life.”

Gosling and Mendes appear to do what they can to protect the girls from publicity.

Neither posts about them on social media, although Mendes is quite active on her Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

Another person who claims to know Gosling and Mendes told People last summer the couple raises the girls with “little help” and described the way they raise them as “hands-on.”

“When they are not working, they are all about their girls,” the person claimed.

As far as how the “Barbie” and “Blade Runner 2049” star parents, the person said he is a “fun dad” who is very active.

