Superstar Musician Gets Into Fight with Concertgoer Midsong

Musician Machine Gun Kelly reportedly got into a fight with a concertgoer while performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, multiple sources reported.

Two fans reportedly jumped over a barrier to get closer to the singer, and one fan pushed MGK, according to the New York Post.

Videos surfaced showing an unidentified man in the crowd shoving the 31-year-old rapper and singer while he performed, the Post reported.

After being pushed, security guards intervened, and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to throw a punch at the concertgoers.







The video does not clearly show whether MGK made contact with the concertgoer, but the artist was able to perform the rest of the show.

He received other criticism throughout the remainder of the show.

In videos shared on social media, parts of the audience can be heard booing, yelling, “You suck,” and raising middle fingers in the direction of the stage, according to the Post.

After hearing the criticism, MGK could be heard saying, “Well, enjoy the rest of the concert.”

WARNING: The following videos contains vulgar language and gestures that some viewers may find offensive.







He later dismissed reports of the crowd’s displeasure in a tweet.

“I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones,” MGK said in the tweet.

i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones. https://t.co/hcjJ3LCfKU — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 26, 2021

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.