SECTIONS
Culture Politics US News
Print

Support for Trump Rises Among Republicans After Controversial Tweets

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 17, 2019 at 8:26am
Print

Republicans are standing by President Donald Trump following an uproar over his tweets against four House Democrats.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” and has since doubled down on his tweets.

The president’s critics have since insisted the tweets are evidence he is racist. On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled House even passed a resolution condemning the tweets as racist after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled them as such on the House floor, Fox News reported.

Beyond the Beltway, Republicans view the episode much differently, Reuters reported.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Trump’s standing among Republicans jumped five percentage points over the past week to 72 percent.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Announces Heartbreaking Miscarriage, Uses Tragedy To Share Pro-Life Message

In addition, a USA Today/Ipsos poll that showed overall disapproval of Trump’s tweets noted that 57 percent of Republicans agreed with Trump’s comments.

The poll found that a third of Republicans strongly agreed with Trump, USA Today reported.

Vincent Hutchings, a political science and African-American studies professor at the University of Michigan, said Trump’s supporters understand that the president’s core message was to either support America or get out of the way.

“To Republicans, Trump is simply saying: ‘Hey, if you don’t like America, you can leave,” Hutchings said.

Do you stand by President Donald Trump?

“That is not at all controversial. If you already support Trump, then it’s very easy to interpret his comments that way.”

In criticizing high-profile progressive Democrats whose policies and comments are at odds with conservative Republican positions, Trump is “doing exactly what Republicans want him to do. He’s taking on groups that they oppose,” he said.

Some Republicans have roundly defended Trump, who on Wednesday tweeted comments from Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

RELATED: Watch: Video Captures Confrontation as Clerk Tells Hispanic Customers To Go Back to Own Country

Kennedy had appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday.

“I don’t think President Trump is a racist. I don’t think his original tweet was racist. I think it was a poor choice of words, which is why he clarified,” Kennedy said.

“I’m not sure the president should exchange playground insults with them. When you try to argue with a fool, that proves there are two. But the president decided to do so.”

“The simple fact of the matter is that the four congresswomen think that America was wicked in its origins. Now … they’re entitled to their opinion. They are Americans. But I’m entitled to my opinion,” Kennedy continued.

“I just think they are left-wing cranks, and they’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle,” he said. “I think we should ignore them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Killer Who Got Lighter Sentence for Being Too Old To Be Dangerous Convicted of Another Murder
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down, Promises To Continue Being a ‘Nightmare’ for Trump
Omar: ‘I Do Not’ Regret My Words on Israel, and I’m ‘Certainly Not’ Anti-Semitic
Immigrant GOP Businesswoman Is Coming for Ocasio-Cortez’s Seat
Support for Trump Rises Among Republicans After Controversial Tweets
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×