SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Supporters Line Up 40 Hours Early for Giant Rally Trump Predicts Will Set Records

By Jack Davis
Published June 17, 2019 at 12:26pm
Print

The longest line in central Florida does not belong to Disney World — at least not when President Donald Trump is coming to town.

On Monday, Trump supporters started lining up outside the Amway Center in Orlando more than 40 hours before Trump’s scheduled rally to formally announce his bid for re-election, according to WKMG-TV.

Gary Beck of Panama City, Florida, was at the head of the line, arriving about 42 hours early, the report said.

“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” Beck said. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”

“This is the big one,” Jennifer Petito of Melbourne told the Orlando Sentinel. “This is the mother of all rallies.”

TRENDING: Pharma Industry Suing Trump Administration over New Regulations

Trump tweeted Monday that the rally has outgrown the 20,000-seat venue.

“Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests,” he said.

The presence of the president means there will be protests, of course.

But Trump supporters were tuning out the negativity and focusing on being a part of history.

RELATED: Fox News Poll Shows Multiple 2020 Democrats Beating Trump, History Says, ‘Be Wary’

Saundra Kiczenski of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, told the Sentinel she has attended 28 Trump rallies.

Do you hope President Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020?

“I would sit here in the pouring rain,” she said. “It’s just better to get here super early and wait it out.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, paid tribute to the hardy nature of the president’s supporters on Twitter.

“I’ve seen it first-hand,” she said. “These amazing supporters truly do camp out from Orlando, FL to 40-degree Green Bay, WI‼️”

Jeanna Gullett of Inverness, who along with a friend had a tent ready in case of rain, told the Sentinel the event was vitally important to her.

“It’s historic. He’s announcing his candidacy for the presidency,” she said. “I think he’ll go down as the best president in history. I really do.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Supporters Line Up 40 Hours Early for Giant Rally Trump Predicts Will Set Records
Amazon Publicly Condemns Ocasio-Cortez as ‘Just Wrong’
Taylor Swift Gets Political with New Song and Music Video that Mocks Heartland America
Trump Pushes a Major Win for Hunters and Anglers: Access to Huge Swaths of Previously Off-Limits Land
‘Mental Health Crisis’ Declared After 3 NYPD Officers Commit Suicide in 10 Days
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×