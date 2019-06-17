Supporters Line Up 40 Hours Early for Giant Rally Trump Predicts Will Set Records

The longest line in central Florida does not belong to Disney World — at least not when President Donald Trump is coming to town.

On Monday, Trump supporters started lining up outside the Amway Center in Orlando more than 40 hours before Trump’s scheduled rally to formally announce his bid for re-election, according to WKMG-TV.

Gary Beck of Panama City, Florida, was at the head of the line, arriving about 42 hours early, the report said.

“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” Beck said. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”

“This is the big one,” Jennifer Petito of Melbourne told the Orlando Sentinel. “This is the mother of all rallies.”

With tents, sleeping bags and coolers of water in tow, Trump supporters began lining up for Tuesday’s campaign rally in Orlando nearly 2 full days before the event https://t.co/iKDhufqJrA pic.twitter.com/JTZmWnlV7r — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 17, 2019

Trump tweeted Monday that the rally has outgrown the 20,000-seat venue.

“Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests,” he said.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

The presence of the president means there will be protests, of course.

Twenty feet tall, 13 feet wide. Orange, with a flop of blond on top. The giant, diaper-clad inflatable infant with smartphone in hand will be positioned three blocks from Trump’s rally.#Resisthttps://t.co/MTpAw2d5JN — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) June 16, 2019

But Trump supporters were tuning out the negativity and focusing on being a part of history.

Saundra Kiczenski of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, told the Sentinel she has attended 28 Trump rallies.

“I would sit here in the pouring rain,” she said. “It’s just better to get here super early and wait it out.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, paid tribute to the hardy nature of the president’s supporters on Twitter.

“I’ve seen it first-hand,” she said. “These amazing supporters truly do camp out from Orlando, FL to 40-degree Green Bay, WI‼️”

WOW! Rallygoers line up 40 HOURS before President @realDonaldTrump’s big re-election announcement in Orlando, FL! I’ve seen it first-hand. These amazing supporters truly do camp out from Orlando, FL to 40-degree Green Bay, WI‼️https://t.co/X4namQjP5y — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 17, 2019

Jeanna Gullett of Inverness, who along with a friend had a tent ready in case of rain, told the Sentinel the event was vitally important to her.

“It’s historic. He’s announcing his candidacy for the presidency,” she said. “I think he’ll go down as the best president in history. I really do.”

