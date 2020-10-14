A group of supporters of President Donald Trump walked through the streets of New York City holding what they said was the biggest pro-Trump flag ever.

The group gathered outside Trump Tower in Manhattan at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday before they marched toward Times Square, the Daily Mail reported.

The display — which they called “the largest Trump flag ever,” according to the Daily Mail — was part of a project called “Operation Flag Drop” that was organized on Facebook.

The “Trump: Law and Order” flag was 75 feet by 50 feet. It was unfurled over the “Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted on the street outside the Fifth Avenue building.

The Trump supporters recited the pledge of allegiance and chanted “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Four More Years” as they peacefully marched through the street.

“Operation Flag Drop” even caught the attention of Eric Trump.

“We love all of you so much! If I was there today (I’m campaigning in Michigan and Minnesota) I would come down and give you all a big hug,” the president’s son tweeted.

“Thank you for the support of @realDonaldTrump.”

We love all of you so much! If I was there today (I’m campaigning in Michigan and Minnesota) I would come down and give you all a big hug! Thank you for the support of @realDonaldTrump Happening RIGHT NOW in NYC in front of Trump Tower! #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/MZz4i1GTiy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 13, 2020

Mariano Labsaoy told the Daily Mail he attended the demonstration to “support our great president Donald J Trump.”

“He has made America the best country on the face of the Earth. Low unemployment, we are safer, we are better, we are stronger,” the Puerto Rican man said.

“That’s why I’m here to support four more years.”

Some passersby cheered on the group and when they reached Times Square, the demonstrators played Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Labsaoy added that the demonstration was a peaceful use of “our freedom of expression.”

“No burning, no killing, no fighting, just a peaceful demonstration. This is what is called a peaceful demonstration,” he said.

“At the same time, we are not insulting anyone. We are just marching, exercising our constitutional right.”

