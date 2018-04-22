The Western Journal

Supposedly Objective NYT Reporter: ‘I Cried’ over Clinton Loss

By Gabrielle Okun
April 22, 2018 at 1:16pm

A New York Times reporter admitted that she “cried” after writing about Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 presidential election, according to The Washington Post Friday.

Amy Chozick, a New York Times reporter, “finally cried” after writing about the Democratic nominee’s loss to President Donald Trump, she admitted in her memoir “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” The Washington Post reported.

Chozick began covering Clinton during the 2008 campaign.

She claimed she was the only reporter who stood up and started clapping when the Democratic candidate walked in for the first 2008 campaign event she covered for The Wall Street Journal.

“Bernie’s supporters, Republicans, and garden-variety Hillary haters always told me it wasn’t about gender,” Chozick wrote in her memoir.

“They’d vote for a woman, just not THAT woman…

“I wanted to scream at every critic that thirty years of sexist attacks had turned her into that woman.

“That sooner or later, the higher we climb, the harder we work, we all become that woman.”

When Chozick covered Clinton’s “how she lost” story she claimed that, “Then I finally cried.”

Chozick recalls that she wants to focus on the Clinton that “tried to hold it all together — her marriage, her daughter, her career, her gender, her country.”

“I don’t want to sound like some crazy fan girl who thought she should have been president, but you just see this person who was so prepared.

“I’m still a journalist. It wasn’t about politics. It was about this person who has devoted her life to being prepared.

“She took it so seriously,” Chozick told The Cut.

Chozick was put on the “Hillary beat” by Jill Abramson, a former New York Times executive editor, to cover the 2016 presidential election.

Abramson also has a small Obama doll that she keeps in her pocket to get through the Trump administration, she wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

