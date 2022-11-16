Parler Share
Democrat Katie Hobbs, left, currently leads Kari Lake, right, in votes for the governorship of Arizona.
Democrat Katie Hobbs, left, currently leads Kari Lake, right, in votes for the governorship of Arizona. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images; John Moore / Getty Images)

Was Suppressing a Few Hundred Kari Lake Votes at Each Malfunctioning Polling Place Enough to Swing the Race?

 By Randy DeSoto  November 15, 2022 at 5:15pm
The only fair remedy to address the fiasco that occurred in Maricopa County on Election Day is a redo.

There is no doubt the candidates most impacted by the 70 polling locations experiencing inordinately long lines due, in part, to vote tabulating machines malfunctioning were Republicans like Kari Lake and attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh.

Both trail their Democratic opponents by less than one percent of the vote.

As of this writing, Lake is about 18,000 votes behind Democrat Katie Hobbs with votes still incoming, though The Associated Press and other major media outlets have called the race for Hobbs.

Hamadeh is much closer, with only approximately 2,200 votes separating him from Democrat Kris Mayes.

Over 2.5 million ballots have been cast statewide in the contest, and more than 1.5 million came out of Maricopa County, which encompasses the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Republican voters showed up heavily on Election Day.

Hamadeh tweeted on Saturday, “REMEMBER: 72%+ of the votes on Election Day in person were Republican. When you have 30% of the tabulating machines failing, causing people to leave the lines and give up. This is voter suppression targeting a political party.”

Do you think Maricopa County should redo the election?

Despite all the Election Day problems, Lake was able to close Hobbs’ lead from double-digits (about 183,000 votes), based on her advantage in the early voting tallies, to less than a percent (about 12,000 votes) by the Wednesday following the election, thanks to Election Day votes.

In her August primary, Lake took the lead over establishment Republican pick, Karrin Taylor Robson the day after the election because of Election Day totals. Robson, like Hobbs, had leapt out to a double-digit lead on election night due to early voting and mail-in ballots.

Unlike the primary race, Lake never had to lead against Hobbs and arguably that was due to vote tabulator machine problems across Maricopa County on Election Day.

The approximately 18,000 votes separating Lake and Hobbs breaks down to about 250 people being dissuaded from voting per the 70 ill-function polling stations.

For Hamadeh, about 30 people per location would make the difference.

It is entirely conceivable that hundreds of people either left the line or didn’t show up as they heard about the hours-long lines whether through the news or family or friends texting them, etc.

Here is what happened on Election Day in ruby red Anthem, north of Phoenix.

The same was true throughout the county.

This is Chandler in southeast Maricopa.

And here’s a picture from a polling location in Scottsdale, east of Phoenix.

The Western Journal received over 20 exclusive videos featuring Arizona voters explaining how difficult it was for them to cast their ballots. One voter had to wait in line for seven hours.

Lake suggested on Election Day the places most impacted by malfunctioning machines and long lines seemed to be Republican strongholds.

The Washington Post later reported there were heavily Democratic polling locations impacted too, but that of course misses the point that Republicans were voting in far greater numbers on Election Day than Democrats.

The results of last Tuesday’s elections are irreparably tainted due to interference on the field of play, if you will.

The only fair response is a redo of Maricopa County.

Conversation