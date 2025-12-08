Supreme Court Appears Likely to Issue Historic Ruling in Favor of Trump in FTC Commissioner Case

Well, this probably won’t go over well with the critics of President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to issue a historic ruling that could expand presidential authority and validate Trump’s efforts to remove independent federal agency officials, as reported by Politico.

Reuters noted that the case involves Trump’s attempt to fire a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, a move initially blocked by lower courts citing a 90-year-old precedent.

That precedent, Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, has long limited the president’s ability to remove officials from independent agencies without cause.

Trump argued that the restriction unfairly shields bureaucrats from accountability and impedes the president’s ability to implement the law.

During oral arguments Monday, the conservative majority on SCOTUS raised questions about whether the 1935 ruling remains relevant in the modern regulatory state.

“I think broad delegations to unaccountable independent agencies raise enormous constitutional and real world problems for individual liberty,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, according to the Politico report.

Legal experts say a decision favoring Trump could fundamentally shift the balance of power between the executive branch and independent agencies.

Under such a ruling, presidents would gain the ability to remove commissioners at will, allowing for direct oversight and alignment with the administration’s policy priorities.

Supporters have argued that this change would restore accountability and ensure that agency leaders answer to elected officials, rather than operating as unchecked bureaucratic fiefdoms.

Trump backers say the decision could vindicate prior firings and give future administrations the flexibility to shape federal agencies according to policy goals.

Critics caution that weakening Humphrey’s protections could politicize regulatory enforcement, but supporters contend that agencies already wield immense authority without sufficient democratic oversight.

The case is closely watched because it tests a fundamental question about executive power and the reach of independent agencies.

A ruling in Trump’s favor would extend beyond the FTC, potentially affecting other agencies such as the SEC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and labor regulators.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected by mid-2026, leaving the issue unresolved until the end of the term.

For Trump and his supporters, a favorable ruling would represent not just a personal victory, but a lasting legacy that reshapes executive authority for decades to come.

While opponents warn of overreach, proponents frame the case as correcting a 90-year imbalance that undermined the president’s ability to ensure agencies reflect the will of the electorate.

