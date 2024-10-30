Share
Commentary
People line up to vote in Arlington, Virginia, on Sept. 20.
Commentary
People line up to vote in Arlington, Virginia, on Sept. 20. (Craig Hudson - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Supreme Court Delivers a 'Huge Victory' for Election Integrity Just in the Nick of Time

 By Samuel Short  October 30, 2024 at 11:29am
Share

The Supreme Court is fighting to ensure the upcoming election is a legitimate one.

On Wednesday, the court ordered in a pending case that Virginia does not have to restore non-citizens to their voter rolls.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden‘s Department of Justice announced it was suing Virginia after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration cleaned up their rolls by removing non-citizens.

The DOJ claimed doing this 90 days before an election violated federal law, according to WJLA-TV.

Youngkin discussed the decision with WJLA in August: “We’re removing those that are not eligible, and yes, we’ve removed over 6,000 non-citizens from being on the voter rolls. We’re also removing those Virginians who sadly have died or moved away.”

News from the Supreme Court came after a federal judge ordered 1,600 of those names to be restored.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called this a “HUGE VICTORY” on social media platform X, in a time when many conservatives worry about the efforts by the left to allow illegal immigrants to flood the country and vote, potentially impacting the election.

Are you worried about an unfair election?

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley posted a thread to X, which included a link to a website giving his take on the matter.

Turley made it clear in this thread that if these non-citizens were to vote, it would be a crime.

With election day now less than a week away, the Biden-Harris administration won’t be happy with this news.

Related:
Watch: Travis Kelce's Teammate Backs Trump, Despite Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will need all the help she can get.

Given that Virginia is a critical swing state, illegal votes being cast here could throw the election to her.

The Biden DOJ’s lawsuit is an effort to ensure that happens.

While illegal immigrants committing heinous crimes — and getting free food and housing — is bad enough, the fruits of Democrats’ labor will come on election day if all goes accordingly.

Youngkin and other public officials are remaining vigilant, but illegal ballots will be cast.

The Supreme Court seems to have saved the day here, but they can’t do this alone.

It will take a nationwide effort to maintain election integrity and name a legitimate winner.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Supreme Court Delivers a 'Huge Victory' for Election Integrity Just in the Nick of Time
White House Uses a Punctuation Trick in Attempt to Cover Up Biden's 'Garbage' Attack on Trump Supporters
Joe Rogan Knew Trump Had 'Comedic Instincts' After 5 Unexpected Words to Hillary Clinton
North Korean Soldiers Now Considered 'Fair Game'
'I Was Deeply Offended': Voter Tears Obama Apart in Front of MSNBC Host, Slams Ex-President for Scolding Black Men
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation