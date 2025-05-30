Supreme Court Delivers 'Huge Win' for Trump Admin, Allows Deportation of Biden's Immigrants

The entire constitutional mechanism remains flawed, but at least a federal court made the correct decision.

On Friday, the Supreme Court delivered what conservative commentator Charlie Kirk called a “HUGE win” for President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to CNBC, in a 7-2 ruling, SCOTUS stayed a lower court order preventing the Trump administration from terminating the temporary protected status of approximately 500,000 illegal immigrants who entered the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under a scheme perpetrated by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

In typical, virtue-signaling, liberal fashion, Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson — a Biden appointee whose SCOTUS tenure should come under scrutiny in light of the fact that the cognitively impaired former president almost certainly did not make all of his own decisions — waxed sarcastic as she poured out rhetorical tears for the illegal migrants.

“I suppose, that it is in the public’s interest to have the lives of half a million migrants unravel all around us before the courts decide their legal claims,” Jackson wrote in her dissent, joined by fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

On Jan. 20, the first day of his second term, Trump issued an executive order revoking the CHNV parole program. Under that program, the Biden administration allowed hundreds of thousands of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants to bypass normal immigration channels and apply for temporary protected status.

During his October debate with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Vice President J.D. Vance explained how that program worked. Readers might remember it as the otherwise civil debate’s most contentious moment, when CBS moderator and establishment propagandist Margaret Brennan first tried to prevent Vance from speaking and then falsely characterized the CHNV program as part of the “legal” process.

“Margaret,” Vance began as both CBS moderators tried talking over him, “the rules were that you guys weren’t gonna fact-check, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on.”

“So there’s an application called the CBP One app,” Vance continued, “where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open-border wand. That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card, and waiting for ten years. That is the facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret, by our own leadership.”

Of course, Brennan interrupted the then-senator and worked hard to silence him while spreading establishment propaganda about CHNV.

“Thank you, senator, for describing the legal process,” she falsely and condescendingly remarked.

Brennan, like Jackson, cares about illegal immigrants, not American citizens.

Readers may view the exchange in a YouTube clip here.

In short, on Friday SCOTUS ruled that Trump could terminate the CHNV protected-status program Vance described. Meanwhile, a legal appeal of the president’s Jan. 20 executive order will proceed.

Friday on the social media platform X, Kirk called the SCOTUS ruling a “HUGE win” for the Trump administration.

🚨BREAKING: SCOTUS delivers a HUGE win to the Trump administration, reversing a lower court by granting the Trump administration the ability to revoke the legal status of more than 530,000 migrants who Biden flew into the U.S. via the CHNV mass parole program. These are migrants… pic.twitter.com/faknoptnia — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2025

Likewise, journalist Kaelan Deese of the Washington Examiner described the ruling as SCOTUS permitting Trump to proceed with deportations.

“SCOTUS gives Trump admin green light to begin deporting roughly 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. under a Biden-era parole program,” Deese wrote.

BREAKING: SCOTUS gives Trump admin green light to begin deporting roughly 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. under a Biden-era parole program. Justices Jackson and Sotomayor dissented. pic.twitter.com/ZQVe4ZCi6X — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) May 30, 2025

Of course, it remains a source of considerable irritation that federal courts continue to claim power they do not possess. The Constitution’s plain text does not authorize SCOTUS to “green light” anything for a president. Courts may grant relief to individual plaintiffs wronged by the government. But the branches are co-equal, so the president may do as he pleases without a federal court’s approval. If the president exceeds his authority, as the courts do on a daily basis, the Constitution provides political remedies such as Congress withholding funds or, in extreme cases, impeachment.

But we MUST stop thinking about SCOTUS as a place presidents must go to find constitutional sanction for their policies.

In any event, this time SCOTUS happened to reach the correct decision. For that, at least, we may express thanks.

