SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Supreme Court Denies Request To Stop Construction of the Southern Border Wall

President Donald Trump is pictured before signing a plaque as he participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump is pictured before signing a plaque as he participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the U.S. border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23. The White House scored a victory Friday when the Supreme Court rejected a request by environmental groups to halt construction on a section of the wall while it's being challenged in court. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published August 2, 2020 at 7:40am
P Share Print

The Supreme Court last week scuttled an attempt by environmentalists to stop construction of a section of President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

The court’s 5-4 ruling Friday allows construction of a section of wall in Arizona, New Mexico and California to continue even as lawsuits continue to make their way through the court system, according to CNN.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall had argued against stopping construction, according to The Washington Post.

“A single decision from a divided panel of the Ninth Circuit, adopting reasoning that this court previously found wanting, is hardly the sort of intervening development that would warrant reconsidering a prior order of this court,” Wall wrote in a brief to the justices.

TRENDING: Democrat Politician Charged with Using Federal Funds To Pay for Wedding, Other Personal Expenses

Justice Stephen Breyer was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor in a dissent that implied the ruling was tantamount to a victory for Trump in the overall case.

Does the United States need the wall?

“The Court’s decision to let construction continue nevertheless, I fear, may operate in effect, as a final judgment,” Breyer wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union vowed to keep battling Trump’s wall.

“The fight continues,” said Dror Ladin, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project, according to Fox News.

“Every lower court to consider the question has ruled President Trump’s border wall illegal, and the Supreme Court’s temporary order does not decide the case,” he said.

“We’ll be back before the Supreme Court soon to put a stop to Trump’s xenophobic border wall once and for all.”

RELATED: Supreme Court Hands Narrow Victory to Trump Admin on Border Wall Funds

However, in its reporting on the case, The New York Times said the groups may be disappointed.

“The Supreme Court’s earlier order was unsigned and only one paragraph long, but it indicated that the groups challenging the administration may not have a legal right to do so. That suggested that the court’s conservative majority was likely to side with the administration in the end,” The Times reported.

The White House was upbeat after the ruling, according to the New York Post.

“The Supreme Court reaffirmed today that it meant what it said a year ago: special interest groups likely lack any cause of action to sue the Department of Defense from transferring funds, and the Trump Administration should be allowed to build the wall and protect our country while litigation proceeds,” the White House said in a statement.

“Borders are a non-controversial reality of every sovereign nation, and we plan to defend ours,” the statement said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Supreme Court Denies Request To Stop Construction of the Southern Border Wall
US Official: Company Working on COVID Vaccine Target of Chinese Attack
NFL Will Write 'Social Justice' Messages on Fields for Week 1
Portland Arson Suspect Caught After Video of Incident Reveals Giant Tattoo of His Last Name
Officials Issue Warnings as Americans Around the Country Receive Strange Shipments from China
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×