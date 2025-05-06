Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard troops on April 29 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard troops on April 29 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Supreme Court Gives Trump DOD Big Victory Regarding Ban on Transgenders in Military

 By Randy DeSoto  May 6, 2025 at 3:02pm
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a ban on transgenders serving in the military can go into effect as the case challenging it makes its way through federal court.

The ruling was 6-3, with the liberal members of the court, justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson opposing the decision.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring those who do not identify with their biological gender from serving in the military.

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member,” the order read in part, while also citing the “hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved” for someone choosing to identify as a different gender.

In February, the Department of Defense issued the ban, prompting seven current transgender service members, one transgender person who would like to join the military, and an advocacy group to file a suit in federal court challenging it, SCOTUSblog reported.

On March 27, federal district court Judge Benjamin H. Settle, based in Tacoma, Washington, issued a nationwide injunction blocking the ban in the case known as Shilling v. U.S., named for the lead plaintiff, Cmdr. Emily Shilling, a Naval aviator who began transitioning in 2021, according to The New York Times.


“There is no claim and no evidence that she is now, or ever was, a detriment to her unit’s cohesion, or to the military’s lethality or readiness, or that she is mentally or physically unable to continue her service,” Judge Settle wrote concerning Shilling.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Settle’s nationwide injunction last month.

The Trump administration then filed an application at the Supreme Court for an emergency stay on Settle’s order.

“Absent a stay, the district court’s universal injunction will remain in place for the duration of further review in the Ninth Circuit and in this Court – a period far too long for the military to be forced to maintain a policy that it has determined, in its professional judgment, to be contrary to military readiness and the Nation’s interests,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote the court.

The Times reported that there are about 4,200 service members who identify as transgender.

During his first term, Trump also issued a ban on transgenders serving in the military, which was blocked by two federal judges.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote in 2019, allowed the ban to take effect while the case worked its way through the court system.

Then-President Joe Biden rescinded the ban in January 2021, and his Department of Justice dropped the cases.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
