Supreme Court Hands Catholic Nuns a Win in Their Abortion Battle Against New York State

The Supreme Court this week ruled in favor of religious liberty regarding a New York state mandate, which required employers to fund their employees’ abortions through health insurance plans.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the Court of Appeals of New York for further consideration,” the order read.

The case is now headed to a lower court for further review, but this isn’t the first time the high court has sent the mandate back.

Since 2017, various religious organizations — including the nuns from Little Sisters of the Poor — have reportedly contested the mandate, asserting that it infringes upon their religious freedom, The Federalist reported. The sisters were a part of a religious coalition that launched the Diocese of Albany v. Harris lawsuit.

The original legislation that mandated abortion health care coverage contained broad exemptions, but these were subsequently narrowed after pressure from the pro-abortion lobby.

The sisters have a long history of challenging abortion-related regulations. They scored a Supreme Court victory back in 2020 that should have resulted in the courts re-examining the abortion mandate, but State courts side stepped the ruling, leaving things up in the air.

BECKET, a religious liberty organization, assisted with the case and commented on the proceedings shortly after the decision.

“New York wants to browbeat nuns into paying for abortions for the great crime of serving all those in need,” said Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at Becket.

“For the second time in four years, the Supreme Court has made clear that bully tactics like these have no place in our nation or our law,” he added. “We are confident that these religious groups will finally be able to care for the most vulnerable consistent with their beliefs.”

These victories, while significant, shine light on a troubling reality: There is a growing anti-Christian bias infecting various aspects of our society.

It’s infuriating to witness the glaring double standard within our legal system. While some groups are lauded as heroes and fast-tracked through the courts when pursuing cases based on race, gender, and sexual orientation, Christians face relentless opposition when defending deeply held beliefs.

The idea that a private organization should be forced to fund practices they consider morally reprehensible, like abortion, is absurd. It’s even crazier to normalize the process of opposing Christians at every turn to break their will until they capitulate.

This isn’t just about legal battles; it’s about a disturbing drive for total control. The state is demanding conformity and punishing dissent, particularly from Christians. No autonomy. No exemptions. Either bend the knee, or you’ll be punished.

A disturbing pattern has emerged. Elements within society seem to be siding with radical ideologies while also attacking prayer, pro-life advocates, churches, and the traditional family.

We’ve seen shocking examples from the FBI raid on Mark Houck, a father of seven, to the New Hampshire state house sanctioning a Satanic statue instead of the Nativity scene.

Even mainstream media and entertainment outlets are complicit. Whether it be Cosmopolitan Magazine promoting a satanic abortion ritual or AppleTV+ using a high-profile show to depict the desecration of the Eucharist, Christians everywhere appear to be fair game.

This slippery slope starts with the erosion of religious liberty — a cornerstone enshrined by our Founders as paramount.

When religious freedom is disrespected and discarded, especially when it concerns the sanctity of life, it inevitably fosters the toxic environment we currently find ourselves in.

We can only hope the courts will swiftly correct this overreach and that sanity ultimately prevails, allowing society to course correct for the better.

