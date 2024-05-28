Supreme Court Hands Disgraced Attorney Michael Avenatti a Painful Loss

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal from former attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday as his final attempt to overturn his 2020 Nike extortion conviction fell on deaf ears.

The disgraced former establishment media mainstay, once floated Democratic Party candidate for president, had already lost an appeal of the conviction when a lower court ruled justice was carried out when Avenatti was sentenced to spend two and a half years in prison for the scheme.

The one-time attorney to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels took the case to Washington, but eight of the Supreme Court’s nine justices decided to leave the conviction in place.

NBC News reported Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not part of the decision and did not participate in the outcome.

Kavanaugh was notably targeted by accusations of sexual impropriety during his confirmation process, and Avenatti represented one of his accusers.

None of the accusations had merit, and Avenatti at one point during the public hearings defended contradictory statements about the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Avenatti will serve out his sentence in the Nike extortion and fraud case and must then serve more than a decade in prison after a court ruled in 2022 that he stole millions from clients and defrauded Daniels.

In 2019, a high school basketball coach represented by Avenatti alleged Nike was paying youth athletes illegally.

In financial trouble at the time, Avenatti demanded Nike pay his client a sum of $1.5 million and himself $22.5 million in order to put him on retainer and keep the allegations quiet.

Was the Supreme Court ruling right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (522 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

When discussing holding a news conference about the allegations on the eve of a Nike earrings call, Avenatti told company executives he would refrain from doing so if he was paid to stay quiet, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Avenatti denied he attempted to defraud and extort the company, but a jury convicted him.

“Michael Avenatti used illegal and extortionate threats and betrayed one of his clients for the purpose of seeking to obtain millions of dollars for himself,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said when the scheme unraveled and he was sentenced to prison.

Strauss added, “Not only did Avenatti attempt to weaponize his law license and celebrity to seek to extort payments for himself, he also defrauded his own client. Avenatti will now serve substantial time in prison for his criminal conduct.”

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Avenatti was not only representing Daniels but was also a frequent political guest on CNN and other networks. He was often brought in to make inflammatory statements about then-president Donald Trump.

By mid-2019 Avenatti said he was considering running against Trump in 2020, and his potential candidacy was pushed heavily by CNN.

Ultimately, his legal woes sent him to a prison cell and not the Oval Office.

Newsbusters reported, following Avenatti’s legal troubles, that he made 254 broadcast, cable news, and late-night appearances in a single year. More than 120 of those appearances were on CNN.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.