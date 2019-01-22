Supreme Court Appears To Reject Trump’s Push for Quick Action on DACA

President Donald Trump is likely to be disappointed by the Supreme Court of the United States on the issue of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

CNBC reported that the nine Supreme Court justices took no action on Tuesday on a case about the Trump administration’s decision to end the Obama-era immigration program.

The DACA program allows immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children to avoid deportation and receive work permits in the United States.

Currently, it covers about 800,000 residents of the U.S. and has been a major talking point for Democratic politicians who hope to extend the DACA recipients stay in the United States.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it would begin to put an end to the program, but the decision was brought to a halt by a court case that was ultimately appealed to the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: Covington Teens’ Attorney Gives Journalists 48-Hour Ultimatum Before Lawsuits Begin

The president said that he believed the Supreme Court would hear his case, during a Jan. 2 cabinet meeting, CNBC reported.

“It will be in the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

“So if we win that case — and I say this for all to hear — we’ll be easily able to make a deal on DACA and the wall as a combination. But until we win that case, they don’t want to really talk about DACA.”

The court’s inactivity on one of the president’s top projects did not go unnoticed by immigration advocates.

Do you think the Supreme Court will hear the case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Workers Defense, a liberal group based in Texas, tweeted about the court’s lack of action and retweeted a call for DACA recipients to renew their work permits.

“ALERT: The Supreme Court of the United States has decided NOT to take on the #DACA case this term. This means if you are a DACA recipient you can continue to renew your work permit as of now. #HereToStay #SCOTUS.”

🚨 ALERT: The Supreme Court of the United States has decided NOT to take on the #DACA case this term. This means if you are a DACA recipient you can continue to renew your work permit as of now. #HereToStay #SCOTUS For resources visit: https://t.co/EpXJYZseoh pic.twitter.com/qtvUU579Ay — Workers Defense 🔨 (@workersdefense) January 22, 2019

Actress and left-leaning political activist Alyssa Milano also took note of the still-standing DACA rule, tweeting, “The Supreme Court (#SCOTUS) has decided to NOT take on Trump’s case to end #DACA this term. Young immigrants now have more time to apply for renewals and I will be helping them.”

RELATED: WaPo Urges Pelosi To Take Trump’s Deal as Pressure Splits Dem. Leadership from Others

Milano even encouraged others to pay for the DACA renewal fee that recipients are required to tender.

“Join me and help pay for their $495 DACA renewal fee,” she wrote.

🚨 UPDATE: The Supreme Court (#SCOTUS) has decided to NOT take on Trump’s case to end #DACA this term. Young immigrants now have more time to apply for renewals and I will be helping them. Join me and help pay for their $495 DACA renewal fee: https://t.co/VBwvH9X6sD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence, however, told reporters on Sunday that the president has had a change of hear after hearing from many Democrats who wish to protect DACA recipients.

“The president indicated earlier this year that he wanted to deal with the Dreamers, that he wanted to solve the problem,” Pence said, according to Politico.

Pence said the president has been “listening to leaders and rank and file of both political parties” and is now willing to work with Democrats on DACA.

Should the Supreme Court decide to take up the case, according to ABC News, the earliest that the case could be heard would be October, in the court’s next session, and the decision wouldn’t be expected until 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.