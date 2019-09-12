SECTIONS
Supreme Court Rules Trump's Border Asylum Policy Can Go Into Effect

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 15, 2019.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 15, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 11, 2019 at 5:40pm
The Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a major win on Wednesday, upholding a policy that requires anyone seeking asylum to apply in a third country first.

Fox News reported that on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ended a nationwide injunction against the policy but allowed it to stay in effect within its jurisdiction, which includes the border states of California and Arizona.

The 9th Circuit’s decision partially overruled a decision by San Francisco-based federal district court Judge Jon Tigar, who had issued a nationwide injunction in July.

The Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling is not a final decision on the merits of the case but does prevent any lower court from issuing an injunction against the policy while the litigation proceeds in the 9th Circuit and other jurisdictions.

President Donald Trump reacted to the high court’s decision by tweeting, “BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented to Wednesday’s ruling.

“Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution,” Sotomayor and Ginsburg wrote.

“Although this Nation has long kept its doors open to refugees — and although the stakes for asylum seekers could not be higher — the Government implemented its rule without first providing the public notice and inviting the public input generally required by law.”

A record number of families have sought asylum in the United States over the past year, most of whom were released into the U.S. as they await court hearings, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Post, there are more than 436,000 cases that include an asylum applicant pending.

A change in the asylum policy is one of several steps the Trump administration has taken to deter the flow of migrants seeking entry into the U.S.

There has been a dramatic decrease in illegal border crossings during the summer months.

Fox News reported that “the Border Patrol apprehended about 50,000 people at the southern border in August, a 30 percent drop in arrests from July amid summer heat and an aggressive crackdown on both sides of the border to deter migrants.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
