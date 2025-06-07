Share
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Supreme Court Sides with DOGE in Social Security Fight

 By Joe Saunders  June 7, 2025 at 3:02pm
Elon Musk may no longer be in the Donald Trump White House, but his Department of Government Efficiency is still very much in business.

Far away from the very public feud between Musk and Trump, the entity aimed at winnowing out fraud and abuse in government spending appears to be chugging away.

And on Friday, DOGE scored two big wins in the Supreme Court.

In two separate emergency rulings, the court gave DOGE access to Social Security Administration data that had been blocked by a federal judge in Maryland, according to The Hill.

The issue involved “personally identifiable information, including Social Security numbers, medical and mental health records, bank data, and earnings history,” The Hill reported.

The court majority didn’t explain its reasoning, according to The Hill, but liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson claimed in dissent that the court appeared to be showing favoritism to the Trump White House.

“The Court is thereby, unfortunately, suggesting that what would be an extraordinary request for everyone else is nothing more than an ordinary day on the docket for this Administration,” Jackson wrote.

Liberal Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan also dissented. Sotomayor joined Jackson’s opinion. Kagan did not.

To Trump supporters, the ruling was a victory for ferreting out fraudulent spending.

“Now we’re REALLY going to find some MASSIVE evidence of waste fraud and abuse,” conservative commentator Nick Sortor wrote in a post on X.

In the second case, according to The Hill, the high court supported DOGE in a Freedom of Information Act fight that aimed to make DOGE records available to the public.

The court majority, according to USA Today, wrote that “separation of powers concerns counsel judicial deference and restraint” when it comes to judges ordering the executive branch to turn over internal records.

Are you in support of DOGE?

Again, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Brown Jackson dissented, according to USA Today.

That suit was brought by the anti-Trump group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which vowed to continue its fight.

“We look forward to continuing to litigate this case to ensure that the American people have open access to records showing how their government is being run,” the group said in a statement, USA Today reported.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
