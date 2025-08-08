The Supreme Court Could Soon Hand Republicans a Massive Redistricting Boost

The Supreme Court may soon rule on the constitutionality of racially based congressional districts, which could pave the way for Republicans to gain even more seats in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterms.

The GOP is currently clinging to a slim 219-212 majority. Republicans are also wrapped up in a prolonged political saga in Texas over the state’s decision to redraw district lines earlier than usual.

This sparked outrage from Democrats, causing 50 state lawmakers to flee Texas and depriving GOP legislators of a quorum. The FBI has gotten involved now in an effort to apprehend the rogue lawmakers and return them to the state.

The issue was brought to the forefront by the Department of Justice, which sent a letter to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in early July expressing concern that some districts were drawn based on ethnicity, which could be a violation of the law.

If the Texas plan goes through, it could net the GOP five extra seats in the House next November. Other red states like Florida and Indiana are considering similar plans.

Liberal states, however, are promising to offset any Republican gains, despite in some cases having more legal limitations than their conservative counterparts when it comes to redrawing their maps.

Trump expressed frustration on Truth Social about the census being an issue with regard to congressional districts. He said the numbers are inaccurate due to illegal immigrants being counted and demanded the next census exclude them entirely.

If the Supreme Court tackles the redistricting issue, it would reportedly be examining a challenge to Louisiana’s district map, according to Just The News.

A favorable ruling could end up lifting restrictions on states that were previously forced to redraw their congressional maps after being accused of discriminating against minorities based on the Voting Rights Act.

Section 2 of the law “prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate” on the basis of race or color.

The law was passed during the Civil Rights era and has been used as a political weapon against conservatives. Ironically, districts that are drawn to heavily represent minorities may end up being discriminatory because — although they seem well intentioned — they were created using racial elements.

Justices have asked both sides to submit briefs that respond to whether “the State’s intentional creation of a second majority-minority congressional district violates the Fourteenth or Fifteenth Amendments to the U. S. Constitution.”

Various cases have come before the high court in the past related to this issue. As early as 2023, Alabama was ordered to redraw their maps for violating the Voting Rights Act. Chief Justice John Roberts — the swing vote — and Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberals in Allen v. Mulligan to deliver a 5-4 verdict.

Yet the state has a new argument for the conservative majority to consider, and the court has also shown a willingness to back up Trump on many issues over the last year.

They’ve handed him high-profile wins on exercising presidential immunity, limiting the power of lower court judges, and shrinking the size of government, along with a host of other subjects. They may do it again.

The idea of federally forcing states to create “majority-minority” districts is a bridge too far. It uses truly racist constructs to determine how we elect congressional candidates.

Race should not come into play whatsoever when creating district maps. This system — coupled with including illegal aliens in the census — has given Democrats an unfair and deceptive advantage for decades.

If the Supreme Court ends race-based districts, get ready for Democrats to completely melt down. Also, brace for an historic midterm election, where the party in power likely grows their majority in both chambers of Congress.

