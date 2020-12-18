The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to President Donald Trump’s plan to exclude illegal immigrants from the count used to determine congressional districts, Reuters reported Friday.

The court ruled 6-3 against a lawsuit attempting to block Trump’s plan to bar illegal immigrants from the census, Reuters reported.

The ruling said “judicial resolution of this dispute is premature” because the Trump administration’s plans are unclear.

“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review,” the ruling said.

The court was not considering the merit of Trump’s plan.

Challengers claimed the Trump administration’s plan would weaken the political representation of several Democratic states with a large number of illegal immigrant residents.

“If the administration actually tries to implement this policy, we’ll sue. Again. And we’ll win,” Dale Ho, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said.

CORRECTION, Dec. 19, 2020: Some readers may have seen this story with the headline “Supreme Court Hands Down Stunning Anti-Trump Ruling.” In fact, the ruling represents a win for the Trump administration. We apologize to our readers for the error.

