Supreme Court To Weigh In On Trump Ballot Disputes

 By Katelynn Richardson  January 5, 2024 at 3:11pm
The Supreme Court agreed to hear former President Donald Trump’s appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to kick him off the state’s ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Dec. 19 that Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court set oral arguments for Feb. 8, 2024.

Trump appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

