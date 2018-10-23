SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Supreme Court’s First Female Justice Announces Diagnosis of Dementia and ‘Probably Alzheimer’s Disease’

PBS screen shotFormer Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announced she is stepping away from public life due to her battle with dementia. (PBS screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 8:55am
Print

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor announced her withdrawal from public life in a letter this week that detailed her advancing cognitive difficulties.

According to the Associated Press, the 88-year-old announced that she had been previously diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

Describing her condition as “probably Alzheimer’s disease,” O’Connor explained that her current state has left her “no longer able to participate in public life.”

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

She described the letter released Tuesday as her effort “to be open about these changes” and “share some personal thoughts” while she is still able.

The first female Supreme Court justice went on to note that she dedicated herself to “civic learning and engagement” following her 2006 retirement, explaining why she thinks it is such an important aspect of American life.

“I feel so strongly about the topic because I’ve seen first-hand how vital it is for all citizens to understand our Constitution and unique system of government, and participate actively in their communities,” she wrote. “It is through this shared understanding of who we are that we can follow the approaches that have served us best over time — working collaboratively together in communities and in government to solve problems, putting country and the common good above party and self-interest, and holding our key governmental institutions accountable.”

Has someone in your family been affected by Alzheimer’s disease?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Part of that drive included the creation of iCivics, a program O’Connor envisioned as a way to teach a comprehensive civics curriculum to students in middle and high school.

“We must reach all our youth, and we need to find ways to get people — young and old — more involved in their communities and in their government,” she wrote.

Citing her current “physical condition,” however, O’Connor said it is time to find “new leaders to make civic learning and civic engagement a reality for all.”

Her letter called on “private citizens, counties, states, and the federal government” to join forces in creating and funding “a nationwide civics education initiative.”

Offering her appreciation for those already carrying that mantle, O’Connor said she looks forward to “watching from the sidelines as others continue the hard work ahead.”

RELATED: Indiana Abortion Advocates Tell Their Attorney General To ‘Stop Chipping Away at Roe’

Her letter ended with a bittersweet look at “the final chapter” of her life, which she said she will spend with loved ones in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

She described her struggle with dementia as “trying,” but added that her “gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings” she has received remains intact.

“My greatest thanks to our nation, to my family, to my former colleagues, and to all the wonderful people I have had the opportunity to engage with over the years,” O’Connor concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.