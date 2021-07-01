Search and rescue teams halted their search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse on Thursday morning following concerns that more of the building could fall.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Obviously, we believe that continuing searching is something that’s very, very important.”

“We’re going to provide whatever resources they need to be able to allow the searches to continue.”

The New York Times reported, “Chief Alan Cominsky of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue … described a large hanging column that threatened to destabilize the remaining structure, as well as movement in concrete slabs and the debris pile, that prompted the pause to rescue work.”

The pause to the search came the same day President Joe Biden arrived in Florida.

#UPDATE 37: REMINDER in addition to the existing road closures in the area of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse, expect further traffic delays due to the Presidential visit. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/haBLfa6TuS — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 1, 2021

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Thursday morning “for a visit to Florida that many hope will provide some measure of comfort to a community devastated by the collapse of a beachfront condominium building,” according to ABC News.

Pres. Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House for a visit to Florida that many hope will provide some measure of comfort to a community devastated by the collapse of a beachfront condominium building. https://t.co/Zmrx5fpFlQ pic.twitter.com/qTJS6Zz8si — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2021

As of Thursday morning, Fox News reported, 18 people have been confirmed dead and 145 remain missing.

The apartment building near Miami partially collapsed early on the morning of June 24, with one death initially reported.

Rescuers were searching for survivors after the 12-floor building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed just before 2 a.m. local time, according to one witness who spoke with CNN.

“I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, according to NBC News.

Many local residents and correspondents shared images of the partly collapsed building on social media.

Daylight shows how significant the Surfside, FL building collapse is.

A substantial part of the condo tower is gone. Search and rescue continues

A family reunification center has been set up at 9302 Collins Avenue.

If you are looking for family – you can call 305-614-1819. pic.twitter.com/MP3HYE9NoK — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

One child was rescued from the rubble the morning of the collapse, according to a video posted on Twitter by NewsNation Now correspondent Brian Entin.

Boy rescued from the rubble of a building collapse in Surfside, Florida — near Miami Beach.

Hundreds of first responders are on the scene right now.

Rescue operation continues at 8777 Collins Ave. pic.twitter.com/Hnq7Gd9QW4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

