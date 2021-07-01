Path 27
Surfside Condo Rescue Abruptly Halted After Rescuers Notice What Is Happening to the Building

Dillon Burroughs July 1, 2021 at 8:37am
Search and rescue teams halted their search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse on Thursday morning following concerns that more of the building could fall.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Obviously, we believe that continuing searching is something that’s very, very important.”

“We’re going to provide whatever resources they need to be able to allow the searches to continue.”

Biden Tries to Cover Up Sky-High Gas Prices by Bragging About 16-Cent Savings on July 4 BBQ

The New York Times reported, “Chief Alan Cominsky of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue … described a large hanging column that threatened to destabilize the remaining structure, as well as movement in concrete slabs and the debris pile, that prompted the pause to rescue work.”

The pause to the search came the same day President Joe Biden arrived in Florida.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Thursday morning “for a visit to Florida that many hope will provide some measure of comfort to a community devastated by the collapse of a beachfront condominium building,” according to ABC News.

As of Thursday morning, Fox News reported, 18 people have been confirmed dead and 145 remain missing.

The apartment building near Miami partially collapsed early on the morning of June 24, with one death initially reported.

Rescuers were searching for survivors after the 12-floor building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed just before 2 a.m. local time, according to one witness who spoke with CNN.

“I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, according to NBC News.

Many local residents and correspondents shared images of the partly collapsed building on social media.

One child was rescued from the rubble the morning of the collapse, according to a video posted on Twitter by NewsNation Now correspondent Brian Entin.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Dillon Burroughs
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.




