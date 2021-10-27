Share
News

Surgeon Fired After Speaking Out Against School Mask Mandate: 'Professionals Such as Myself Are Being Silenced'

 By Jack Davis  October 27, 2021 at 8:46am
Share

A Minnesota doctor is paying the price for standing up to authority.

On Oct. 11, Dr. Jeffrey Horak told the Fergus Falls school board that parents, not school officials, should be in charge of deciding whether their children wear masks to school, according to Fox News.

Nine days later the surgeon was informed by Lake Region Healthcare, a hospital in Fergus Falls, that he could either resign or be fired.

At the meeting, the school board decided to put in place a mask mandate for elementary school students as a two-week experiment, according to KFGO-FM.

Horak spoke out against the mandate.

Trending:
No Woke Agenda in Court: Rittenhouse Judge Says Rioters Can't Be Called 'Victims,' Approves This List Instead

“I’m used to wearing masks. I’m not trying to do it while I’m running or playing in the gym or all that other stuff. These masks, you want to stop the virus. The example of it is like trying to stop a mosquito with a chain-link fence, good luck,” he said, according to KFGO-FM.

Horak said parents are the ones who should be making decisions about masks.

Are liberals afraid of honest debate?

“Who does God put in charge of these kids? Their parents. God gave each one of these kids … to their parents, and they speak for them. They may be wrong, they may be dumb, they may be perfect in their decisions. But it’s still their responsibility. It’s not yours. God gave it to them. Honor their wishes, either side of the fence,” he said.

Horak said he was then told his “views were no longer congruent with that of Lake Region Healthcare” and he had to choice to quit or be fired, Fox reported.

“We live in America where freedoms are held close. I am a man who believes individuals have the right to do their research and decide what is best for them and their children when it comes to their health. I don’t believe governments or institutions should dictate that,” Horak said in a post-dismissal statement published by KVRR-TV.

In his statement, Horak said there were many possible reasons for his termination, adding “perhaps my termination is because I was empowering the parents.”

Dr. Greg Smith, the president of the Medical Group Board for the Lake Region Medical Group, said the board made the “decision to discontinue Dr. Jeff Horak’s employment contract after a thorough review process,” according to a statement given to Fox.

Related:
Minnesota School District Issues Ridiculous Punishment Against Man Who Refused to Wear a Mask

“The reasons for Dr. Horak’s separation are a confidential matter,” Smith said. “To be clear, this was a decision that was made by Dr. Horak’s peers who serve on the Medical Group Board, not by Lake Region Healthcare, the community-based hospital where Dr. Horak practiced General Surgery.”

Local residents rallied on behalf of Horak.

“This isn’t a conservative vs. liberal, or vaxed vs. unvaxed, or mask vs. no mask issue,” rally organizer Angie Brown said, according to Fox.

“This is an issue of right vs. wrong, and I am so happy that so many in our community recognized this wrong and were willing to show up, both to support Dr. Horak, but to also, in a peaceful way, voice their disagreement with Lake Region Medical Group,” she continued.

Horak spoke at the rally, noting that in the current climate, freedom is in danger.

“One, you’re becoming aware that your freedoms are being taken away. Two, professionals such as myself are being silenced, and then so are you. If it happens to me, it can happen to all of us,” Horak said. “And third, you’re afraid. We’re all afraid. Today I want to empower you to say, ‘I stand up with Dr. Horak. Truly, I stand with you.'”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Santa Fe County Sheriff: Alec Baldwin Is Not 'In the Clear'
Socialist Candidate Sinks in New Poll After Receiving Endorsements from AOC and Chuck Schumer
'People Will Die in This City': Large Number of NY Fire Stations to Be Closed as Vaccine Mandate Kicks In
House Repbulicans Launch Investigation Into National School Boards Association
Army Admits Multiple People Were 'Inadvertently' Given COVID Vaccines at Base
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.