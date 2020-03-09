Surgeon General Bats Down Concerns That Trump Is in Danger of Catching Coronavirus

President Donald Trump is fully healthy and ready to lead America’s fight against fear and the coronavirus, according to Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Adams appeared Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” His appearance came as Americans are panic-buying large quantities of household items and as two Republican lawmakers — Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona — have announced they are imposing a quarantine upon themselves after coming into contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the virus, according to Politico.

However, Adams told host Jake Tapper that “one of the things we know is that life can’t stop.”

Tapper cited Trump’s age and asked Adams whether rallies should be put on hold.

“If people are going to go out there, we want them to be extra cautious. We want them to wash their hands frequently,” he said before discussing Trump, who is 73.

“And I was with the president on Friday. And I just said: ‘Sir, when’s the last time you washed your hands?’ And he said: ‘I washed my hands just a few minutes ago.’ We want to make sure, if folks are out there who are at risk, they’re taking extra precautions,” he said.

“But speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he’s healthier than what I am. And so that’s the other reason that this messaging is hard, because there are 70-year-olds who run marathons and are healthier than some 30-year-olds,” Adams said.

During the interview, the surgeon general noted that Americans who want to be tested for the virus will be able to be tested due to an increased supply of kits making their way around the country.

He also noted that although the virus is spreading, deaths are largely confined to older individuals with compromised health.

“Facts over fear, Jake,” he said as the interview ended.

Trump was asked on Saturday whether he would make lifestyle changes to adapt to the virus, according to a White House media pool report.

“Well, we’ll have tremendous rallies. And we’re doing very well. And we’ve done a fantastic job with respect to that subject on the virus,” he said.

Trump was asked by a media representative if he was “concerned that the virus is getting closer to the White House and D.C.?”

“No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job,” Trump said.

Trump has pushed back against what he sees as the media-based culture of fear about the virus.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020



A day earlier, Trump was asked about how he is taking precautions to protect his health, according to a White House media pool report.

“You know, I’m a person that was never big on the hand-shaking deal throughout my life. They used to criticize me for it or laugh about it or have fun with it. But if you’re a politician — like, I walk in, and the doctors have their hands out — ‘Hello, sir. How are you?’ I — if you don’t shake hands, they’re not going to like you too much. And I guess that’s my business; I never thought I’d be a politician. I guess, I’m a politician. But the fact is I feel very secure. I feel very secure,” Trump said.

