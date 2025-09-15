Surprise Slam Dunk: All-Dem Court Sides with Trump, Says He Has Power to Revoke Biden Paroles

A federal appeals court has given the Trump administration a green light to end a Biden-era program that allowed more than half a million migrants from Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Haiti to enter America.

A three-judge panel of the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Friday, overturning a lower court ruling that had blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end the so-called CHNV program, according to the Washington Times.

The report noted that all three appeals court judges were appointed by Democrats.

The judges said the Department of Homeland Security made an adequate explanation of why it was closing down the program that allowed individuals into the county as long as they had a sponsor.

Circuit Judge Gustavo Gelpi, writing for the court, said District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, got it wrong in saying the administration was required to make each decision on a case-by-case basis.

“The district court held that the statutory text ‘contemplate[s] termination of parole on an individual, rather than categorical, basis.’ We read the statute differently,” Gelpi wrote.

As noted by the ruling, Between October 2022 and January 2025, about 532,000 people entered the country through the program.

The ruling said the DCH Termination Notice “provided several reasons that ‘independently and cumulatively’ supported DHS’s decision to terminate the CHNV parole programs.”

The ruling said DHS gave an explanation that ending the program was “‘appropriate and necessary’ because the CHNV parole programs ‘d[id] not serve a significant public benefit, [we]re not necessary to reduce levels of illegal immigration, did not sufficiently mitigate the domestic effects of illegal immigration, [we]re not serving their intended purposes, and [we]re inconsistent with the Administration’s foreign policy goals.’”

The court noted that those affected by the ruling faced hardship to leave the country as ordered, but that the law was the law.

“We recognize the risks of irreparable harm persuasively laid out in the district court’s order: that parolees who lawfully arrived in this country were suddenly forced to choose between leaving in less than a month — a choice that potentially includes being separated from their families, communities, and lawful employment and returning to dangers in their home countries,” the ruling said.

“But absent a strong showing of likelihood of success on the merits, the risk of such irreparable harms cannot, by itself, support a stay,” the ruling said.

“In sum, we hold that the Plaintiffs have not made a strong showing that they are likely to succeed in showing that the Secretary’s decision to terminate the CHNV parole programs exceeded her discretion as authorized by the INA,” the ruling said.

When DHS moved to end the program, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that in creating it, “the Biden Administration lied to America,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

“They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,” she said.

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”

