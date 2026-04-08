Surprise, Surprise: Mamdani Admits He Can't Deliver on One of His Key Campaign Promises

New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not been in office half a year, and he is already failing to deliver on one of his key campaign promises — free, faster buses.

Politico reported Wednesday that budgeting issues and quarreling among state Democrats are delaying those plans.

Although Mamdani is “absolutely committed to making buses fast and free,” other Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, are currently seeking to roll out a pilot program called Fair Fares to help low-income bus and subway riders afford those services.

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