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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is struggling to deliver on his campaign promist of free buses.
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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is struggling to deliver on his campaign promist of free buses. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Surprise, Surprise: Mamdani Admits He Can't Deliver on One of His Key Campaign Promises

 By Samuel Short  April 8, 2026 at 12:17pm
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New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not been in office half a year, and he is already failing to deliver on one of his key campaign promises — free, faster buses.

Politico reported Wednesday that budgeting issues and quarreling among state Democrats are delaying those plans.

Although Mamdani is “absolutely committed to making buses fast and free,” other Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, are currently seeking to roll out a pilot program called Fair Fares to help low-income bus and subway riders afford those services.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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