Surreal: Mamdani's NYC Is Acting to Help Create Blind Spots in Israeli Security That Terrorists Can Exploit

A company that makes drones used by Israel and the U.S. Air Force has been kicked out of its New York City home weeks into the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp., whose board members are mayoral appointees, voted last week to end its lease with Easy Aerial, according to the New York Post.

The company provides drones used by Israel to monitor the Gaza Strip.

The company has been targeted by protesters who want companies to be booted that support Israel.

Democratic City Council Member Councilman Lincoln Restler jumped for joy at the action.

“This public asset should not be leasing space to companies producing drones that are being transformed into weapons of war,” he wrote in a post on X.

Restler said the decision was made last month, but formally approved last week, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“I’ve been in close touch with BNY leadership & am grateful for their decision,” Restler said.

The company did not make any public comment. It was unclear what its next steps would be or whether shipments of drone systems to Israel or the Air Force would be interrupted. It was not announced when the lease ends.

Democratic State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn criticized the decision, according to the New York Post.

“Chasing good jobs out of New York because Mr. Mamdani and his friends hate Jews is probably not a very good economic development program,” he said.

Easy Aerial works with multiple federal agencies and has assisted with Super Bowl security.

Development Corporation representative Claire Holmes said the ending of the lease was “for business reasons related to operational and campus compliance matters. Like any landlord, we evaluate renewals based on adherence to lease terms and campus policies.”

Easy Aerial lists a site in Belgrade, Serbia, as its only other city in which operations take place.

Deeply disturbing. We need more voices strongly condemning this taxpayer funded antisemitism from the NYC Mayor’s office. “A NYC manufacturer that supplies drones to Israel to monitor the Gaza Strip border was booted from the city-owned Brooklyn Navy Yard six weeks after… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 15, 2026

“Deeply disturbing,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York posted on X. “We need more voices strongly condemning this taxpayer funded antisemitism from the NYC Mayor’s office.

According to data on the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Innovation Research page, it is currently undertaking several projects to improve the safety and security of U.S. Air Force bases.

