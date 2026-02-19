Share
News
A company that makes drones used by Israel and the U.S. Air Force has been kicked out of the New York City-owned Brooklyn Navy Yard.
A company that makes drones used by Israel and the U.S. Air Force has been kicked out of the New York City-owned Brooklyn Navy Yard. (zxvisual / Getty Images)

Surreal: Mamdani's NYC Is Acting to Help Create Blind Spots in Israeli Security That Terrorists Can Exploit

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2026 at 10:38am
Share

A company that makes drones used by Israel and the U.S. Air Force has been kicked out of its New York City home weeks into the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp., whose board members are mayoral appointees, voted last week to end its lease with Easy Aerial, according to the New York Post.

The company provides drones used by Israel to monitor the Gaza Strip.

The company has been targeted by protesters who want companies to be booted that support Israel.

Democratic City Council Member Councilman Lincoln Restler jumped for joy at the action.

“This public asset should not be leasing space to companies producing drones that are being transformed into weapons of war,” he wrote in a post on X.

Restler said the decision was made last month, but formally approved last week, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“I’ve been in close touch with BNY leadership & am grateful for their decision,” Restler said.

The company did not make any public comment. It was unclear what its next steps would be or whether shipments of drone systems to Israel or the Air Force would be interrupted. It was not announced when the lease ends.

Democratic State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn criticized the decision, according to the New York Post.

“Chasing good jobs out of New York because Mr. Mamdani and his friends hate Jews is probably not a very good economic development program,” he said.

Easy Aerial works with multiple federal agencies and has assisted with Super Bowl security.

Related:
BREAKING: Trans Bombshell in Hockey Shooting - Murderer Robert Dorgan Went by 'Roberta,' - This as Reports Killer Wore Women's Clothing Already Circulating

Development Corporation representative Claire Holmes said the ending of the lease was “for business reasons related to operational and campus compliance matters. Like any landlord, we evaluate renewals based on adherence to lease terms and campus policies.”

Easy Aerial lists a site in Belgrade, Serbia, as its only other city in which operations take place.

“Deeply disturbing,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York posted on X. “We need more voices strongly condemning this taxpayer funded antisemitism from the NYC Mayor’s office.

According to data on the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Innovation Research page, it is currently undertaking several projects to improve the safety and security of U.S. Air Force bases.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sanctuary City Detroit to Fire Cops After They Cooperated with ICE – DHS Responds
Illegal Alien Accused of Trying to Randomly Drown Woman at Florida Beach Was Shielded from Deportation by Biden Admin.
Trump Weighs Limited Military Strike on Iran to Add Pressure to Nuclear Deal, Report Claims
Republican Congressman Announces 'Protecting Puppies From Sharia Act' Amid Uproar Over Social Media Post
Colbert Follows Up FCC 'Equal Time' Fiasco by Sitting Down with Liberal Senator Who's Up for Re-election
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation