Share
News
Sports
Kevin Mays of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Kevin Mays of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Surreal NCAA Scandal: California Basketball Coach Was Moonlighting in Multiple States as a Pimp

 By Bryan Chai  March 6, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

Even in the large, expansive, and sordid history of college sports scandals, this one might be one of the strangest.

According to ESPN, California State University, Bakersfield, has been rocked by a surreal scandal that has overshadowed the fact that the team is dead last in the Big West Conference.

(Which is probably for the best for the Roadrunners, given that they’re 8-22.)

But it doesn’t appear that Cal State Bakersfield’s athletic department will be answering any questions about that putrid record any time soon.

Instead, the department will undoubtedly be peppered with questions about “temporary assistant coach” Kevin Mays.

In August, then-Cal State Bakersfield basketball head coach Rod Barnes received an anonymous email alleging that Mays had been operating as a pimp across four different states.

“FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL,” the tipster, who had identified a woman allegedly being trafficked by Mays, said in the email.

The tipster added that it was a “first warning and a final warning.”

Barnes would forward that email to school officials, which prompted an investigation that would eventually lead to criminal charges being pressed against Mays.

Mays is currently being held without bail as he faces an extensive list of charges — 11 in total — spanning both felonies and misdemeanors.

Among the most serious allegations are felony counts of pimping, along with charges tied to illegal weapons and drug trafficking.

Prosecutors accused him of possessing automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana that authorities say were intended for distribution. Those allegations alone carry significant penalties if proven in court.

Related:
VIDEO: College Basketball Ref Knocked Out Cold When Players Turn Violent on Court

In addition, investigators claimed Mays had more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material and distributed obscene content involving a minor.

Despite the damning list of accusations, Mays has entered a plea of not guilty to every charge.

The bizarre scandal unsurprisingly took the sports world by storm.

The Roadrunners aren’t just embroiled in scandal. The men’s basketball team is mired in a 13-game losing streak as of Thursday evening.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Ex-'South Park' Writer Puts Up Vile Website Targeting Barron Trump
Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison Pleads with Fans for Financial Help Amid Dire Medical Situation
Watch: Tim Tebow's Senate Testimony on Chilling Presence of Child Rape Pornography Virtually Everywhere
Nintendo Reportedly Sues the Trump Administration and It's Got Nothing to Do with White House's Pokemon Memes
Trump Confirms He Will Withhold Endorsing Cornyn Until SAVE Act is On His Desk – He Also Makes Another Demand
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation