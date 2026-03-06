Surreal NCAA Scandal: California Basketball Coach Was Moonlighting in Multiple States as a Pimp

Even in the large, expansive, and sordid history of college sports scandals, this one might be one of the strangest.

According to ESPN, California State University, Bakersfield, has been rocked by a surreal scandal that has overshadowed the fact that the team is dead last in the Big West Conference.

(Which is probably for the best for the Roadrunners, given that they’re 8-22.)

But it doesn’t appear that Cal State Bakersfield’s athletic department will be answering any questions about that putrid record any time soon.

Instead, the department will undoubtedly be peppered with questions about “temporary assistant coach” Kevin Mays.

In August, then-Cal State Bakersfield basketball head coach Rod Barnes received an anonymous email alleging that Mays had been operating as a pimp across four different states.

“FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL,” the tipster, who had identified a woman allegedly being trafficked by Mays, said in the email.

The tipster added that it was a “first warning and a final warning.”

Barnes would forward that email to school officials, which prompted an investigation that would eventually lead to criminal charges being pressed against Mays.

Mays is currently being held without bail as he faces an extensive list of charges — 11 in total — spanning both felonies and misdemeanors.

Among the most serious allegations are felony counts of pimping, along with charges tied to illegal weapons and drug trafficking.

Prosecutors accused him of possessing automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana that authorities say were intended for distribution. Those allegations alone carry significant penalties if proven in court.

In addition, investigators claimed Mays had more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material and distributed obscene content involving a minor.

Despite the damning list of accusations, Mays has entered a plea of not guilty to every charge.

The bizarre scandal unsurprisingly took the sports world by storm.

The Roadrunners aren’t just embroiled in scandal. The men’s basketball team is mired in a 13-game losing streak as of Thursday evening.

