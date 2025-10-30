Surrogate Discovers 'Sinister' Truth About Surrogacy a Year After Giving Birth: 'It Has to Stop'

Children are not a commodity to be bought and sold, but this what surrogacy boils down to.

A recent story of a surrogate mother and the couple she thought she was helping only proves this point.

Carole-Anne Kelly agreed to be a surrogate for a “desperate” couple, Todd and Lisa, saying she felt an “an immediate bond” with the two when the surrogate agency showed her their information.

After stating her own pregnancies with her three children were not difficult, Kelly wanted to help. “Todd and Lisa seemed like a beautiful couple on paper,” she said.

“But it was all a fraud.”

The U.K.’s Telegraph reports Kelly carried their baby M, but only found out the truth when the child was born and out of her reach: the sperm and egg did not belong to Todd and Lisa.

M was sold to another couple for $100,000, Mark and Chrissy.

Mark’s sperm was used, not Todd’s. Furthermore, the couple already had three children with a fourth on the way.

“It was a lie from start to finish,” she said. “I can’t trust anything any more. The surrogacy industry preys on vulnerable women, it grooms them and uses their bodies for money, yet you’re not allowed to talk about it.”

“I feel as if they were grooming me from the start.”

Even more shocking was the fact that Lisa was pregnant. She met Todd on a few occasions but Lisa was absent, obviously to hide that.

After giving birth to M, Kelly remembers those final moments with him. “It’s all a bit hazy but I remember hospital staff feeling alarmed that Todd was there and he was raising hell over the birth certificate – he was wanting to put a name on it that didn’t match his own or his wife’s or the one on the contract.

“But I remember M being handed to me so I could say my goodbyes…I held him close to my face and whispered that I loved him, making sure that no one could hear me, because you’re not allowed to say these things in surrogacy.”

Kelly felt lost, going home without the child she had nurtured. She later found out in 2020 that a legal battle ensued over M. She did not understand but felt panicked and confused when she discovered the truth that M was going to live with a family she never met overseas in England.

Kelly felt the financial incentives, being paid nearly $40,000, were good and she was helping needy couples, but now feels differently. “I don’t even know if that little boy knows he was born by surrogate. I went into this journey hoping to help a family with their dream of a baby. Instead, it’s shown me a side to surrogacy that is really sinister. It has to stop.”

Children’s right’s activist Kay Faust summed up this sad situation perfectly from the perspective of M – the most important person in the story.

If @Telegraph were to tell this story from the child’s perspective 25 years from now. I came into the world already loving someone I would never know. For nine months, I grew beneath the heartbeat of a woman named Carole-Anne, the only person who ever truly kept me safe. I… pic.twitter.com/F8glWlEuSu — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) October 29, 2025

Faust – speaking as M later in life – put it well how his life would feel differently. “By my teens, I began to understand what they couldn’t admit, that I was not born from love, but from logistics. I had been conceived in a clinic, gestated by a woman who nearly died to bring me into the world, and traded for six figures.”

“Now, at twenty-five, I know that my life began in a blur of toxic empathy and exploitation. I am a living example of what happens when procreation is outsourced and motherhood is replaced by money.”

Surrogacy reduces the gift of life to a financial transaction.

These are children we are talking about.

The process often involves in-vitro fertilization, something the Trump administration now champions despite its tendency to also whittle down life to a simple transaction.

Children are not objects. They are a gift from God that we must cherish and love to the fullest.

If we do not speak out against this, we are no better than the left who reduces these lives to clump of cells and aborts them.

