Surrounded by Violent Mob, Cop Barely Escapes with a Little Help

By Jack Davis
Published May 30, 2020 at 10:27am
As violence seethed through several American cities on Friday, police found themselves under attack, even hundreds of miles away from Minneapolis, where initial protests over the death of George Floyd have morphed into riots.

In Los Angeles, KTLA tweeted video Friday revealing one law enforcement officer’s fate while trying to detain an individual.

The video shows a crowd of people closing in on the police officer, who repeatedly battles his way free.

At one point in the video, one man appears to hit the officer with the sign he had been carrying.

Eventually, a man wearing a white cap jumps into the fray.

The video shows the man talking with the officer, appearing to restrain him from continued pursuit and then walking away with him. No arrests were made in the incident, according to KTLA.

Do cities need to do a better job of cracking down on these rioters?

The Los Angeles Police Department reported two officers were injured Friday, but it was not clear whether either of them was the officer in the video.

Police declared an unlawful assembly in the area where the incident took place and called for demonstrators to disperse.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted his support for peaceful protesters:

LA was not the only major city where police were the targets of violence.

In New York City, a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a police car outside of Brooklyn’s 88th Precinct, according to the New York Post.

The streets were filled with more than 3,000 demonstrators, WABC reported.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing.

Rioters tried to enter the 79th Precinct, but were forced back by police.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday that “countless” officers were hurt and many were still in the hospital, according to WNYW.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
