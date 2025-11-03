Surveillance Footage: Chicago Family's Trick-Or-Treating Plans Dashed as Three Thugs Sprint Toward Them

Whether through phony statistics or outright lies, Democrats often downplay violent crime in the cities they control.

Surveillance footage, however, can speak a thousand words. And this particular footage might persuade President Donald Trump that the time has come to bring justice to Chicago’s criminals.

A 37-second surveillance video posted to the social media platform X showed the precise moment on Friday afternoon when three armed thieves ambushed and carjacked a Chicago man while his young daughter watched in fear, thereby disrupting the traumatized family’s Halloween plans and illustrating, for the umpteenth time, the frequency and audacity with which soft-on-crime Democrats lie.

At the beginning of the video, the father opened his vehicle’s rear passenger’s-side door. Out stepped his elementary school-aged daughter, whom he had just picked up from school.

Seconds later, an armed black man raced across the street and pointed a gun at the father.

When the father froze in apparent confusion — who wouldn’t? — the thug hit him in the head with the gun.

Meanwhile, two other thugs appeared and drove off with the man’s vehicle.

All the while, the little girl stood and watched.

Police hope surveillance video will help them find three armed robbery suspects. https://t.co/Y7LT1pen7B pic.twitter.com/l5LUthiOzI — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 2, 2025

Should the National Guard be patrolling the streets of Chicago? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (113 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

According to WGN-TV, the victim, Ting Chui, confirmed his shock and confusion.

“It was pretty traumatizing,” Chui said. “You’re just reacting to the moment, you can’t think straight.”

His young daughter, of course, reacted with terror.

“She was actually crying during the event. I couldn’t really help her, I was pretty helpless myself, but she’s getting better,” the father said.

Indeed, the robbery forced the traumatized family to cancel their trick-or-treating plans for that night.

Neighborhood residents did everything but plead for Trump’s help directly.

“We need to ramp up on security. This is happening too much. We had a young lady being killed down the street, one down the block. We’re sick of it,” a neighbor said.

Imagine the brazenness required to commit a robbery like this in broad daylight. That only happens in places where criminals have no fear.

Democrats, meanwhile, have adopted the Frank Drebin strategy from “The Naked Gun”: “Nothing to see here.”

But Drebin was hilarious, whereas Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, are merely dangerous lunatics beset by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Regardless of what Democrats say, the footage tells the story. Remember, several months ago we all watched surveillance video that showed the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska aboard a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. That video spurred the North Carolina legislature to action.

Perhaps the video of Chui’s terrified young daughter will persuade Trump to finally bring down the hammer on Chicago’s thugs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.