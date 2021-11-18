Video has captured an incident in which former NFL running back Zac Stacy is shown in a violent confrontation with a woman described as his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

The video was shared by the website TMZ.

Stacy played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets from 2013 through 2015. The incident shown on video took place at the home of the woman, according to TMZ.

The video opens with a confrontation between the woman and Stacy as their five-month-old son is shown in the lower left corner of the screen.

The video shows the woman being pulled from where she had been cowering after being struck and tossed across a room into a TV, which falls upon her. Once she is on the ground, an object is thrown at her.

In a second angle shown in the video, the woman is verbally abused before being assaulted.

TMZ said that it had access to a report the woman filed seeking for an order of protection from Stacy.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the application for the order.

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall, and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” she wrote.

She said in the document that after the assault Stacy said “I love you” to the child and left.

“I fear for my life and my children’s lives,” she wrote.

The woman said she was treated at a hospital for a possible head injury, as well as cuts and bruises.

Several current and former NFL players said the video was alarming.

Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 18, 2021

For the record…. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward! Short of defending yourself in a life or death situation, there is no excuse! — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) November 18, 2021

I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 18, 2021

The incident has already had some repercussions for Stacy, who was removed as a youth football ambassador for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, according to WKRN-TV.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

