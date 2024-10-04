Share
Surveillance Footage Shows Hulking Uber Driver Viciously Assault 68-Year-Old Man Over a Complaint

 By Jack Davis  October 4, 2024 at 10:16am
A 68-year-old Texas man claims he was assaulted by an Uber driver after making a complaint about the back seat of the driver’s vehicle.

Video posted to X  shows Suleman Gauba standing behind a vehicle and then being punched in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

Gauba said the incident captured by a surveillance camera began when he and his wife wanted to take an Uber from Market Center Boulevard in Dallas, according to KDFW-TV.

KDFW, which aired the surveillance video, said that for more than two minutes after Gauba and his wife entered the vehicle, the car remained where it was.

Gauba said that he told the driver the back seat was too cramped.

“I cannot sit in the back seat,” he said. “Very small place, you know?”

Gauba says that the driver sought to get even for the criticism.

“And he said, ‘I’m canceling your ride,’” Gauba said.

Video then shows Gauba exiting the rear door on the driver’s side, while his wife opens the rear door on the other side of the vehicle.

A large man in a pink shirt follows Gauba out of the car, and as Gauba is walking away, hits him in the back of the head.

The video showed the man standing over Gauba.

“I just told him, you know, ‘Why are you canceling my ride?’  I don’t know,” Gauba recalled. “At that time, my wife told him, ‘I’m calling the cops.’”

The car left before the police arrived.

“I was thinking, you know, what’s happened with me? Why he hit me?” Gauba said.

No arrests have been made. Gauba said of the man who punched him, “He deserves jail.”

Uber has been notified of the incident and said it was in contact with Gauba.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation